Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit for holiday tour

Since releasing her debut self-titled project in 2021, Bronx-born 24-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy has won three Grammys and been compared to greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan.

This winter, Detrioiters have an opportunity to catch the talented Gen Z star perform at the Fisher Theatre.

The show, set for December 19 at 7:30 p.m., is part of her “A Joyful Holiday” tour and will feature her family, including her father, Antonio McLendon, and other relatives. The backing band will include Shedrick Mitchell on piano, Eric Wheeler on bass, and Charles Haynes on drums.

“Singing alongside my family has always been a special time kept between us, but this December I’m excited to share that special feeling with you all,” Joy said in a press release. “This holiday season, it brings me great joy to present my first role models, the McLendon Family, on a month-long tour throughout the U.S. Join us for a show you’ll never forget!”

Following a nearly sold-out edition of the show in December 2023, the upcoming performance will combine selections from Joy’s successful holiday EP A Joyful Holiday with Gospel-flavored holiday favorites.

In 2023, Joy visited Detroit to perform at two local churches, following Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Vocal Jazz Album — honors rarely given to traditional jazz artists these days. This year, she won a third Grammy Award for Best Jazz Performance.

Tickets to the “A Joyful Holiday” show go on sale Friday and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.