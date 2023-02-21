‘Dilla World Weekend’ honors Detroit’s late J Dilla with events

click to enlarge Steve Neavling A J Dilla tribute mural by artist Victor “Marka27” Quinonez painted for the BLKOUT Walls Festival, located at 8841 Oakland Ave., Detroit.

Dilla World Weekend: Raise the Flag and Big Fella Records are coming together to throw a stellar series of events to honor the legacy of the late great hip-hop producer J Dilla, who died 17 years ago this month at age 32. The series kicks off at MOCAD on Friday with “Dance for Dilla,” hosted by Detroit’s own Boog Brown and featuring a special attraction that will allow guests to hear music not heard in more than 20 years from Dilla’s lost MPC 2000. Then comes “Dilla Bowl” at Garden Bowl on Saturday, followed by “Dilla World LIVE In The Metaverse” that same evening at Marble Bar. “Beats and Brunch” and “Hip Hop Happy Hour” will take place at McShane’s on Sunday, and the grand finale “Dilla Jams” will happen on Monday at Woodbridge Pub. You can learn more by following @raisetheflagdetroit2023 on Instagram. —Broccoli

Event Details Dilla Jams Mon., Feb. 27, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Woodbridge Pub 5169 Trumbull St., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Wires & Wax: Spot Lite might be known for its DJ programming, but it also hosts a pretty impressive selection of live acts as well. One such event is coming up this weekend on Friday, Feb. 24, as the Wires & Wax series continues with a live performance by Haz Mat and a vinyl DJ set from DJ Psycho. These two Detroit staples have had a number of collaborations over the years, and their chemistry is always apparent. In Haz Mat’s own words, it will be a “free for all MUSICAL ODYSSEY in the deep!!”, which sounds pretty great to us. The event will also kick-off Haz Mat’s quarterly residency at Spot Lite, so be sure to grab tickets on Resident Advisor to be a part of the action. —Broccoli

Is your techno up to code? The Culture Code is the celebration of underground dance culture hosted regularly by The AM (who had one of my favorite releases last year). For the final weekend of Black History Month, the residency is presenting CODE X, a special line-up of Black and brown creatives, running the full gamut of the techno and deep house spectrum. The lineup includes AMX (aka The AM), Max Watts, and Scan7, a rare chance to see some pure techno legends and bright new stars sharing the bill. On the other side, Ash Lauryn, Rick Wilhite (of Mahogani Music and 3 Chairs fame), and Meftah are sure to play the deepest of the deep house cuts, as some of the best selectors in Detroit and beyond. Local fave Something Blue rounds it out, playing everything in between. It all goes down at TV Lounge this Friday, Feb. 24, with tickets available via Resident Advisor. I would also recommend staying tuned to Culture Code on Instagram (@cultcode.x), since future programming is sure to delight. —Joe Zimmer

Texture takeover: After throwing down in Mexico City this weekend, the Texture crew is coming back home to host a two-day series at Marble Bar on March 3 and 4. The weekend starts with an all-nighter on Friday from 9 p.m.-9 a.m. featuring sets from Kittin & The Hacker, Laurel Halo, Marie Davidson, Scott Z, Fabiola, and more. After a short brunch and nap break, the music starts again at 9 p.m. on Saturday and goes until 3 a.m. Sunday, led by the sounds of Black Rave Culture, Anthony Naples, and Father Dukes. Expect psychedelic light shows, heady deep grooves, and a slew of familiar faces and new favorites behind the decks. Go ahead and make your weekend plans easy by buying tickets to both nights via Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

