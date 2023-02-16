Depeche Mode is coming to Detroit as part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

click to enlarge Shutterstock Depeche Mode pictured in 2018.

English electronic rock band Depeche Mode has announced a string of North American tour dates, including a Motor City stop.

The band’s “Memento Mori Tour” will make its way to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at 313presents.com, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Information about fan pre-sale opportunities is available at depechemode.com.

It’s the band’s first tour in more than five years, and the first since founding keyboard player Andy Fletcher died in 2022. Fletcher died days before Detroit’s Movement Music Festival, and we remember hearing many odes to Depeche Mode during DJ sets all weekend, a testament to the band’s impact on electronic music.

According to a press release, the tour is on track to be the band’s largest ever — and could very well be one of the biggest worldwide tours of 2023.

It’s also the band’s first tour since it was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

The tour is in support of Memento Mori, the band’s next studio album, due March 24. The band has already released a lead single, “Ghosts Again.”

You can watch the video below.

