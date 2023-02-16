Depeche Mode is coming to Detroit as part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

The band is continuing following the 2022 death of founding member Andy Fletcher

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 10:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Depeche Mode pictured in 2018. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Depeche Mode pictured in 2018.

English electronic rock band Depeche Mode has announced a string of North American tour dates, including a Motor City stop.

The band’s “Memento Mori Tour” will make its way to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at 313presents.com, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Information about fan pre-sale opportunities is available at depechemode.com.

It’s the band’s first tour in more than five years, and the first since founding keyboard player Andy Fletcher died in 2022. Fletcher died days before Detroit’s Movement Music Festival, and we remember hearing many odes to Depeche Mode during DJ sets all weekend, a testament to the band’s impact on electronic music.

According to a press release, the tour is on track to be the band’s largest ever — and could very well be one of the biggest worldwide tours of 2023.

It’s also the band’s first tour since it was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

The tour is in support of Memento Mori, the band’s next studio album, due March 24. The band has already released a lead single, “Ghosts Again.”

You can watch the video below.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Related
Duran Duran performing with Nile Rodgers & CHIC in 2022.

’80s hitmakers Duran Duran announce Detroit date: The rock band will be joined by Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The triumph of We Came As Romans

By Timothy J. Seppala

The triumph of We Came As Romans

After dark years, Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful embrace light and love on ‘Narrows’

By Jeff Milo

Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful performs at The Ark on Friday.

New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy

By Lee DeVito

The New Dodge Lounge reopened under new management.

Detroit artist Sterling Toles to perform experimental set for Paramita Sound

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Detroit artist Sterling Toles performs at Paramita Sound this week.

Also in Music

The triumph of We Came As Romans

By Timothy J. Seppala

The triumph of We Came As Romans

After dark years, Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful embrace light and love on ‘Narrows’

By Jeff Milo

Misty Lyn & the Big Beautiful performs at The Ark on Friday.

Detroit artist Sterling Toles to perform experimental set for Paramita Sound

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Detroit artist Sterling Toles performs at Paramita Sound this week.

New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy

By Lee DeVito

The New Dodge Lounge reopened under new management.
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us