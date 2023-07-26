Detroit TikTok sensation set to dance with Beyonce tonight

Trinity Sanders crossed the stage for graduation from Cass Technical High School just two years ago. Now, the Detroit native will be on stage with Beyonce at Ford Field tonight, returning to her hometown as a dancer for the much-anticipated Renaissance Tour.
While the 20-year-old has been dancing since she was four, this is her first professional tour, the Free Press reports.
The dancer, who is known publicly as Trinity Joy, has coined the name "Thee Traperinna" for herself, as her dancing style is a mix of trap and ballet, which she calls "Trapllet."
It's not known how Beyonce found Sanders, but a viral video she posted on TikTok in October 2022 has now accrued 5.4 million views:
@thetrinityjoy Y’all showed me so much love omg I had to come back but tag @glorilla03 and @iamcardib sorry for the audio Tik Tok has copyright claims lol #trinityjoy🦋 #theetraperinna #trapballerina #trapballet #hoodballerina #foryou #fyp ♬ Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla & Cardi B
In February, Sanders took to Instagram to say she had a secret. Then, on May 11, she posted a small clip of Beyonce and her dancers with the caption "Welcome to the Renaissance 🐝," as an announcement that she would be traveling the world with the superstar.
"From the east side of Detroit to laying on Beyonce’s leg in Europe 😂 IKDR!," Sanders said in a post a few days later.
So far, the Renaissance World Tour has taken Sanders to Europe with stops in Paris, London, and Warsaw, as well as through North America with stops in Chicago, Toronto, and Nashville.
Whether you know Sanders from high school or just love to support Detroiters, this adds increased excitement for the hometown show and gives another reason to snag a last-minute ticket (if possible).
Come for Beyonce, stay for Thee Traperinna!
