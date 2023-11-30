Detroit rapper 42 Dugg reschedules hometown show to January

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Rapper 42 Dugg.

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has announced a rescheduled date for his postponed “42 Dugg & Friends Birthday Celebration” show.

The concert has been rescheduled to Friday, Jan. 19 at Little Caesars Arena.

The homecoming show was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, announced just days after 42 Dugg was released from prison and dropped the new single “Go Again.” The rapper just debuted another new song titled “SpinDatBac” on Nov. 17.

It doesn’t seem like the artist has mentioned anything about the reason behind the postponement of his birthday show. The new date will no longer be a birthday celebration though, since his birthday was Nov. 25, but is instead being billed as “42 Dugg & Friends,” likely featuring other artists who have yet to be announced.

Previously sold tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter