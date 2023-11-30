Detroit rapper 42 Dugg reschedules hometown show to January

Previously sold tickets will be valid for the new date

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 1:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rapper 42 Dugg. - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Rapper 42 Dugg.

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has announced a rescheduled date for his postponed “42 Dugg & Friends Birthday Celebration” show.

The concert has been rescheduled to Friday, Jan. 19 at Little Caesars Arena.

The homecoming show was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, announced just days after 42 Dugg was released from prison and dropped the new single “Go Again.” The rapper just debuted another new song titled “SpinDatBac” on Nov. 17.

It doesn’t seem like the artist has mentioned anything about the reason behind the postponement of his birthday show. The new date will no longer be a birthday celebration though, since his birthday was Nov. 25, but is instead being billed as “42 Dugg & Friends,” likely featuring other artists who have yet to be announced.

Previously sold tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

25 Detroit gifts for under $25

25 Detroit gifts for under $25
26 slides
Bon Bon Bon441 W. Canfield St., Detroit | 1435 Farmer St., Detroit | 5 Nickels Arcade, Ann Arbor | bonbonbon.comChocolate may not be the most imaginative gift that you can give someone, but if you’re gonna do it, the least you can do is support a local brand that’s bomb. For that, there’s Bon Bon Bon. These handmade chocolates sell outquickly around the holidays, so don’t wait until the last minute. We didn’t understand the hype until we tried the strawberry balsamic flavor with an olive oil ganache which felt decadent without being overly sweet. Variety packs of six will onlyset you back $21, and you can choose from milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, caramel, gluten-free, vegan, or a mix of everything. —Randiah Camille Green Michigan Air Fresheners460 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-831-9146; citybirddetroit.comCity Bird stocks many cute Detroit-themed gifts, but we’re digging these Michigan-themed air fresheners, available for $5 each, and include scents like fresh water, red pop, ginger ale, and pine. Nothing triggers memories like smell, so theseare great for the expat in your life who misses home. —Lee DeVito The Lip Bar1444 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-952-5198; thelipbar.comThe Lip Bar’s lipsticks are for all the fly girls, gworls, and boys in your life who want to slay this season. The Detroit brand’s matte lipstick stays on like glue, and it recently released a new black color straight from our sultry goth dreams, “Back to Black.” The lipsticks are only $14 a piece and there’s also a Mini Matte Pout Pack with three small ones for $15. —Randiah Camille Green Bell's Hopslambellsbeer.comLast year, Michigan brewery Bell’s moved the date of its popular (and very dank) seasonal Hopslam Double IPA from winter to late fall. Why? “In short, we have been listening to our fans and dry January is a hard time of the year to drink Hopslam,” the brewery said. “This change will allow our fan base to enjoy the beer with a little less guilt and a little morecelebration.” Hallelujah. You can pick up a six-pack for around $17. —Lee DeVito Pagan Potionspaganpotionsshop.etsy.comGet the witch in your life that’s always talking about manifestation and energy a Pagan Potions candle. Each candle is made from soy wax and essential oils, blessed with lunar energy, and magically infused with crystals or herbs depending on its purpose. Whether your friend or loved one needs to “Banish Dem Hoes,” “Kick Some Ass,” or be reminded “You’re a F*cking Goddess,” this brand can help them out. At the very least they’ll be entertained by the names. We’re eyeing the “F*ck You 2023” candle, ourselves. Online, they clock in around $24 per candle, but you can grab them from Eastern Market on Saturdays for a few bucks cheaper. —Randiah Camille Green Carhartt beanie5800 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-1274; carhartt.comA Detroit fashion staple worn by everyone from construction workers to DJs, that will keep you warm and also looks cool. Carhartt’s classic knit cuffed beanie is available in some 25 colors, for $19.99 each. —Lee DeVito
Click to View 26 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fundraiser planned for Detroit’s Amp Fiddler

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Detroit’s funky Amp Fiddler needs our help.

Protomartyr brings its made-in-the-Motor City sound to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

By Lee DeVito

Protomartyr brings its made-in-the-Motor City sound to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

Jerry Flynn Dale’s Def Sound Studio could become Michigan’s first designated hip-hop landmark

By Kahn Santori Davison

Jerry Flynn Dale stands in front of Def Sound Studio at 18315 Winthrop Ave., Detroit.

Detroit music scene blasts Omar S following alleged assault on Supercoolwicked

By Randiah Camille Green

Omar S outside his FXHE Records HQ.

Also in Music

Fundraiser planned for Detroit’s Amp Fiddler

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Detroit’s funky Amp Fiddler needs our help.

Protomartyr brings its made-in-the-Motor City sound to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

By Lee DeVito

Protomartyr brings its made-in-the-Motor City sound to the Majestic Theatre this weekend

Danny Brown talks hip-hop legacy, new direction ahead of Bruiser Thanksgiving X

By Kahn Santori Davison

Danny Brown.

Jerry Flynn Dale’s Def Sound Studio could become Michigan’s first designated hip-hop landmark

By Kahn Santori Davison

Jerry Flynn Dale stands in front of Def Sound Studio at 18315 Winthrop Ave., Detroit.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us