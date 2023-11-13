42 Dugg show at Little Caesars Arena postponed

click to enlarge Screengrab, YouTube Screengrab of 42 Dugg in the music video for “Narcos” by Mitch PNF.

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has postponed his previously announced “42 Dugg & Friends Birthday Celebration”, according to 313 Presents.

The show, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 at Little Caesars Arena, was announced just days after 42 Dugg was released from prison, following a new single titled “Go Again.”

The rapper took to Instagram just a week ago with “November 25 we on dat,” in a photo caption, most likely referring to the upcoming show. But, he hasn't seemed to say anything yet about the postponed date.

We aren’t sure yet what “friends” would be joining 42 Dugg on stage for the show, and now we guess we’ll never know.

Once a new date is announced, previously sold tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

No other information was provided on why the show was canceled, but there has been an interesting track record of hip-hop events being shut down in the city as of late, including a Skilla Baby concert planned for the Masonic Temple that was canceled under mysterious circumstances. The show was relocated to another venue, which was shut down early by the fire marshal.

