42 Dugg show at Little Caesars Arena postponed

There has been an interesting track record of hip-hop events being shut down in the city as of late

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 1:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Screengrab of 42 Dugg in the music video for “Narcos” by Mitch PNF. - Screengrab, YouTube
Screengrab, YouTube
Screengrab of 42 Dugg in the music video for “Narcos” by Mitch PNF.

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has postponed his previously announced “42 Dugg & Friends Birthday Celebration”, according to 313 Presents.

The show, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 at Little Caesars Arena, was announced just days after 42 Dugg was released from prison, following a new single titled “Go Again.”

The rapper took to Instagram just a week ago with “November 25 we on dat,” in a photo caption, most likely referring to the upcoming show. But, he hasn't seemed to say anything yet about the postponed date.

We aren’t sure yet what “friends” would be joining 42 Dugg on stage for the show, and now we guess we’ll never know.

Once a new date is announced, previously sold tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

No other information was provided on why the show was canceled, but there has been an interesting track record of hip-hop events being shut down in the city as of late, including a Skilla Baby concert planned for the Masonic Temple that was canceled under mysterious circumstances. The show was relocated to another venue, which was shut down early by the fire marshal.

Related
Skilla Baby and Tee Grizzley perform in Detroit on 313 Day.

Skilla Baby concert finds new venue after questionable cancellation at Masonic Temple: The rapper alleges DPD presented false concerns over ‘gang banging’ and gun violence to get the show shut down

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit music scene blasts Omar S following alleged assault on Supercoolwicked

By Randiah Camille Green

Omar S outside his FXHE Records HQ.

Metallica is ready to rock Detroit with two massive concerts

By Randiah Camille Green

To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music.

42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison

By Layla McMurtrie

42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit (2)

Also in Music

Metallica is ready to rock Detroit with two massive concerts

By Randiah Camille Green

To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music.

Detroit music scene blasts Omar S following alleged assault on Supercoolwicked

By Randiah Camille Green

Omar S outside his FXHE Records HQ.

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit (2)

The Hives are alive in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

The Hives packed Detroit’s El Club on Saturday.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us