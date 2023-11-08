Metallica is ready to rock Detroit with two massive concerts

The band promises to play a completely different setlist each night as part of their M72 World Tour

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 10:38 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music. - Tim Saccenti
Tim Saccenti
To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music.

Metal titans Metallica are back, heading to Detroit for two shows at Ford Field on Friday and Sunday. The band promises to play a completely different setlist each night as part of their M72 World Tour in support of their eleventh studio album 72 Seasons, released earlier this year.

To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music, but we can’t deny their influence and staying power as they were an introduction to heavy music for many of us growing up. We just hope we get more Ride the Lightning, …And Justice for All, and Master of Puppets than St. Anger. The week is also filled with Metallica-related events like a (sold-out) James Hetfield Messengers book signing at Third Man Records on Saturday; a Blackened Whiskey bottle signing at Total Wine & More on Saturday; and a Metallica pop-up shop with exclusive vinyl, posters, limited-edition merch, and more from Thursday to Sunday at 160 Fort St. in Detroit. With Pantera and Mammoth in tow for the Friday gig and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on the Saturday lineup, it promises to be a weekend of shows and events that a younger version of ourselves would kill to see.

Event Details
Metallica: M72 World Tour - Friday Ticket Only

Metallica: M72 World Tour - Friday Ticket Only

Fri., Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

Ford Field 2000 Brush St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$55-$294
Event Details
Metallica: M72 World Tour - Sunday Ticket Only

Metallica: M72 World Tour - Sunday Ticket Only

Sun., Nov. 12, 6 p.m.

Ford Field 2000 Brush St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$55-$294

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more On tour articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit (2)

Detroit Symphony Orchestra wants to gift 40 violins to local youth

By Layla McMurtrie

Detroit Harmony at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has 40 violins sitting around that they want to give to local youth.

Detroit music scene blasts Omar S following alleged assault on Supercoolwicked

By Randiah Camille Green

Omar S outside his FXHE Records HQ.

42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison

By Layla McMurtrie

42 Dugg announces show at Little Caesars Arena shortly after being released from prison

Also in Music

Detroit music scene blasts Omar S following alleged assault on Supercoolwicked

By Randiah Camille Green

Omar S outside his FXHE Records HQ.

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Dinner based on Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter III’ is coming to Detroit (2)

Detroit Symphony Orchestra wants to gift 40 violins to local youth

By Layla McMurtrie

Detroit Harmony at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has 40 violins sitting around that they want to give to local youth.

Detroit rap legend Payroll Giovanni is coming to El Club

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Detroit rap legend Payroll Giovanni is coming to El Club
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us