Metallica is ready to rock Detroit with two massive concerts

click to enlarge Tim Saccenti To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music.

Metal titans Metallica are back, heading to Detroit for two shows at Ford Field on Friday and Sunday. The band promises to play a completely different setlist each night as part of their M72 World Tour in support of their eleventh studio album 72 Seasons, released earlier this year.

To be honest, we’re surprised these guys are still making music, but we can’t deny their influence and staying power as they were an introduction to heavy music for many of us growing up. We just hope we get more Ride the Lightning, …And Justice for All, and Master of Puppets than St. Anger. The week is also filled with Metallica-related events like a (sold-out) James Hetfield Messengers book signing at Third Man Records on Saturday; a Blackened Whiskey bottle signing at Total Wine & More on Saturday; and a Metallica pop-up shop with exclusive vinyl, posters, limited-edition merch, and more from Thursday to Sunday at 160 Fort St. in Detroit. With Pantera and Mammoth in tow for the Friday gig and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on the Saturday lineup, it promises to be a weekend of shows and events that a younger version of ourselves would kill to see.

