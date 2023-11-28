Fundraiser planned for Detroit’s Amp Fiddler

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Come together for Amp Fiddler: Detroit’s international ambassador of funk Joseph “Amp” Fiddler has been a mentor to countless musicians from the Motor City and beyond, with an irreplicable soul that has permeated through every record he’s produced over the years. As a member of the Parliament-Funkadelic extended universe, Fiddler is a supreme collaborator, and has also worked with acts like Moodymann, Jamiroquai, Maxwell, Was (Not Was), Prince, and Dames Brown, to name just a few. He’s also credited with teaching J Dilla how to use the Akai MPC, Dilla’s preferred sampler and drum machine that now resides in the Smithsonian. Recently, Fiddler has faced some health challenges and a long recovery road after surgery last year. This giving season, fellow funkmeister Dez Andrés is curating the Amped Up For Amp fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Spot Lite (2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com) to raise funds for Amp’s medical costs. The evening’s lineup includes Monica Blaire, R&B songwriters Bevlove and Britney Stoney, regular Spot Lite selectors Vincent Patricola and Mike Clark, and Dez Andrés himself, with more special guests. Early bird advance tickets are available now via Resident Advisor for $10.95. —Joe

A corporate holiday gathering at the UFO Factory: A subversive take on the typical office holiday party is planned for Detroit’s UFO Factory (2110 Trumbull St., Detroit) UFOCO’s “mandatory holiday soiree” is set for this Saturday, Dec. 2, with featured keynote speakers (headline acts) Bileebob and Kiernan Laveaux and UFOCO’s CFO and CEO (DJ Etta and wetdogg, respectively) hosting “breakout sessions” (DJ sets). The only way to get the full readout of the evening is to attend in person — there will be no call-in or video conference option, as all information is confidential and an NDA is required for entry. Further information is available via the Resident Advisor event page, and entry cost for this cordially required, tongue-in-cheek event is $10. (After the party, please shred everything.) —Joe

A massive jungle-style b2b soiree: The High Dive (1474 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; thehighdivedetroit.com) has increasingly become a solid home for dance music. For its “Blue Note” party this Friday, Dec. 1, jungle champion Lazarus is enlisting the help of a couple local favorites, including sets from THRG resident Nico, Blueprint’s very own AK, and the ever-impressive Psy-Chick. The format of the night is a series of b2b sets that are sure to result in some unique synergies between selectors, and with a lineup as strong as this one, I think we can all expect a proper tribute to UK jungle with all of the dancefloor madness that comes along with it. Tickets are available via Resident Advisor for $5. —Broccoli

A good rock ’n’ roll show at Outer Limits Lounge: “Radiant Hue,” the most recent single from Detroit power trio Shadow Show is a feat of psychedelic retro-glam, with a washed out and dreamy sound that harks back to summer daze lying in a field of grass, looking out into the mist after a night of dancing until the sun comes up. They’ve got a two-show run this weekend with NYC band Ruby, and their Detroit stop is at none other than Outer Limits Lounge (5507 Caniff St., Detroit; outerlimitslounge.com) on Friday, Dec. 1. We’ve got a great touring-band sandwich going on here with Toeheads rounding out the bill, so check out a few bands you know (or maybe a few that you don’t) at one of the best hot spots for garage rock and more. Tickets are $10 at the door, show starts at 8 p.m. —Broccoli

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter