Detroit jazzman Charles Boles has died

Metro Times archives Charles Boles has tickled the ivories for more than 60 years, in a career that reaches from long-ago Hastings Street to today.

Detroit has lost one of its longtime jazz greats.

Pianist Charles passed away on Friday, January 19. He was 91. A family member confirmed the death to Metro Times.

Boles’s jazz career spanned over six decades, combining elements of gospel, blues, and bebop on the piano. Born in Detroit in 1932, he was a regular performer at bars along Detroit’s famed Hastings Street. He was once the music director for a young Aretha Franklin and has toured with the likes of B.B. King, Etta James, Marvin Gaye, and many more.

He continued to perform into his eighties with the Charles Boles Quartet, which had a regular gig at Grosse Pointe’s Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe for several years in the mid-2010s.

Boles released his first album at 81 years old, the Charles Boles Quartet’s Blue Continuum in 2014.

Boles’s family could not yet confirm the cause of death and is still in the process of making funeral arrangements. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter