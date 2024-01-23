DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove

click to enlarge Billy Winters Foxglove hosts a bi-monthly open deck night.

Singer, songwriter, and DJ Tammy Lakkis is hitting the Foxglove, a vinyl-only hangout situated in an urban garden and adjacent garage. The space hosts an open deck night on the second and fourth Thursday of each month where anyone can show up with their favorite LPs and give them a spin in a more intimate and DIY setting than a nightclub. Signups start at 5 p.m. with 30 minute open deck slots from 6-10:30 p.m., and Lakkis goes on at 10:30 p.m. Bring your own vessel for a hot cocoa and check out some vintage gems for sale while you’re there. We’re told the garage is warm, so don’t fret. And for those of us who are too old to party all night because we have shit to do the next morning, the gathering intentionally ends at midnight.

Event Details Tammy Lakkis Thu., Jan. 25, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Foxglove 356 Kenilworth St., Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter