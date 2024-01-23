DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove

This vinyl lovers’ weeknight party ends at midnight for those who need to get up for work in the morning

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 9:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Foxglove hosts a bi-monthly open deck night. - Billy Winters
Billy Winters
Foxglove hosts a bi-monthly open deck night.

Singer, songwriter, and DJ Tammy Lakkis is hitting the Foxglove, a vinyl-only hangout situated in an urban garden and adjacent garage. The space hosts an open deck night on the second and fourth Thursday of each month where anyone can show up with their favorite LPs and give them a spin in a more intimate and DIY setting than a nightclub. Signups start at 5 p.m. with 30 minute open deck slots from 6-10:30 p.m., and Lakkis goes on at 10:30 p.m. Bring your own vessel for a hot cocoa and check out some vintage gems for sale while you’re there. We’re told the garage is warm, so don’t fret. And for those of us who are too old to party all night because we have shit to do the next morning, the gathering intentionally ends at midnight.

Event Details
Tammy Lakkis

Tammy Lakkis

Thu., Jan. 25, 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Foxglove 356 Kenilworth St., Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Related
Foxglove is a new urban garden in Detroit with vinyl-only DJ nights.

Detroit has a new vinyl-only listening club in an urban garden: Foxglove pays homage to the sound of vinyl

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it (2)

Doughboyz Cashout and Team Eastside added to 42 Dugg’s Detroit show

By Lee DeVito

Doughboyz Cashout and Team Eastside added to 42 Dugg’s Detroit show (2)

Madonna taps controversial Omar S to open Detroit concert

By Lee DeVito

Madonna taps controversial Omar S to open Detroit concert

Ann Arbor Folk Fest returns as two-day event for first time since 2020

By Lee DeVito

Emmylou Harris is set to return to headline the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Also in Music

Faster Horses fest announces 2024 headliners Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Hardy

By Lee DeVito

Jelly Roll performing at the 2024 New Year’s Eve celebration at Times Square in New York City.

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck Blowout is back, but Metro Times is no longer producing it (2)

Ann Arbor Folk Fest returns as two-day event for first time since 2020

By Lee DeVito

Emmylou Harris is set to return to headline the Ann Arbor Folk Festival on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Get ready Rhythm Nation, Janet Jackson is coming to Detroit in July

By Randiah Camille Green

Janet Jackson.
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us