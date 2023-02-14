Detroit artist Sterling Toles to perform experimental set for Paramita Sound

Plus: New residency at Spot Lite honors Black Bottom

By and on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 9:26 am

click to enlarge Detroit artist Sterling Toles performs at Paramita Sound this week. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Detroit artist Sterling Toles performs at Paramita Sound this week.

Imaginative performances at Paramita: A new weekly series called Natural Peals is happening at the intimate Paramita Sound record shop and wine bar in downtown Detroit. Per the flyer, the series features “artists who wish to experiment and explore sounds in an unconventional small room setting.” This Wednesday, Feb. 15, Sterling Toles will take to the (mini) stage. Toles is a multimedia artist, as well regarded for his visual art (look up his exhibition last year at MOCAD) as he is for his music. Within the city, he is known as a mentor to countless others, and outside the city he rose to prominence recently by collaborating with Boldy James on one of the best records of 2020, the monumental Manger On McNichols. Event starts at 9 p.m., no cover but definitely check out Paramita’s extensive beer and wine list, which is as wide-ranging as the Natural Peals acts. —Joe Zimmer

Location Details

Paramita Sound

1517 Broadway St., Detroit Downtown Detroit

1 article

The spirit of Black Bottom is alive: Many readers are hopefully already familiar with Detroit’s historic Black Bottom; and if you aren’t, go follow the important work that the Black Bottom Archive is doing on all their socials. Named originally for its dark, marshy soil, Black Bottom was a heavily segregated area of Detroit that was a mostly economically and socially independent neighborhood populated with Black-owned enterprises. A new residency of the same name, Black Bottom, starts up this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Spot Lite, to “celebrate the artistic and sonic genius originating from The Bottom — jazz, funk, soul, blues, gospel, disco, house, and techno.” This first iteration of the series features west coast singer-songwriter Neverend Nina, as well as local trumpeter and vocalist Baddie Brooks. DJs Etta and The Darker Sista will keep the beat alive, with inspired techno, soul, and house music. Tickets are available via Resident Advisor, or at the door. —Joe Zimmer

Location Details

Spot Lite

2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

2 articles

Performance Art Meets Punk at Marble Bar: Atlanta’s Celebrity Death Slot Machine is returning to Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Marble Bar for a stop on their latest tour, accompanied by Haute to Death as well as local favorite Gusher. CDSM has made a name for themselves for their enigmatic performances and red-hot stage presence, so we can only assume that such a solid local lineup will guarantee a strong night of cathartic, performative energy. Tickets are available now on RA. —Broccoli

Location Details

Marble Bar

1501 Holden St., Detroit New Center

313-551-3158

1 event 22 articles

DIY art punks: This week’s dose of indie/punk/garage/post-punk/noise rock comes from my personal faves Deadbeat Beat, playing alongside other rippers Paint Thinner and MRKT. No bells or whistles, just a stacked, locals-only bill, that’s hot enough to make you forget that we don’t actually have Spring in Detroit. The show will take place at the community art space Spread Art (5153 12th St., Detroit — the former Contemporary Art Institute of Detroit space), this Friday, Feb. 17. MRKT put out a great record on Outer Limits Recordings late last year, which you can find on their Bandcamp, and Paint Thinner creates noisy, psychedelic epics that only get more heady when experienced live. Deadbeat Beat’s lyrically-driven, artfully-strummed indie rock offers some lighter, sunnier fare, to round out the bill. The show runs 8 p.m.-midnight, and I couldn’t find a cover charge listed, but whatever it is, it’s worth it. —Joe Zimmer

Location Details

Spread Art

5141 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit University District

1 article

