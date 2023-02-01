Detroit acts the White Stripes, the Spinners nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

For the Stripes, this the first year the band is eligible for nomination

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 9:18 am

click to enlarge Big in the Japan: The White Stripes pose for a photo after a 2000 gig in Tokyo. - Masao Nakagami, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Masao Nakagami, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Big in the Japan: The White Stripes pose for a photo after a 2000 gig in Tokyo.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 nominees, and once again the Motor City is well represented. Rock band the White Stripes and R&B vocal group the Spinners are among this year’s class.

The acts join the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Joy Division-New Order, Sheryl Crow, Soundgarden, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, A Tribe Called Quest, and Warren Zevon.

Artists are eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first record. The Stripes put out its first seven-inch record, “Let’s Shake Hands,” on the scrappy Italy Records in 1998, making this the first year the band is eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, one-time Motown act the Spinners formed in Ferndale in the 1950s and was previously nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes said. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The winners are expected to be announced in May.

Last year, Detroit rapper Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the first year he was eligible, while the rock band MC5 was snubbed.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
