Lil’ Wayne will bring his spring tour to downtown Detroit

The rapper took to social media to announce the multi-city tour

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 11:10 am

click to enlarge Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago. - Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock
Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock
Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lil’ Wayne released his critically acclaimed album Tha Carter in 2004. This spring, the rapper will be heading on a 28-city tour named after that album.

The “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour will make its way to Detroit’s Fillmore on Tuesday, April 11. Weezy F. Baby won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2009 for Tha Carter III. He’s nominated for three awards this year.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 on livenation.com.
