Lil’ Wayne will bring his spring tour to downtown Detroit

click to enlarge Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lil’ Wayne released his critically acclaimed albumin 2004. This spring, the rapper will be heading on a 28-city tour named after that album.The “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour will make its way to Detroit’s Fillmore on Tuesday, April 11. Weezy F. Baby won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2009 for. He’s nominated for three awards this year.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 on livenation.com