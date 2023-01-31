Lil’ Wayne will bring his spring tour to downtown Detroit

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lil’ Wayne released his critically acclaimed album Tha Carter in 2004. This spring, the rapper will be heading on a 28-city tour named after that album.
The “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour will make its way to Detroit’s Fillmore on Tuesday, April 11. Weezy F. Baby won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2009 for Tha Carter III. He’s nominated for three awards this year.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 on livenation.com.
