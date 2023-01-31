Red Bull’s ‘Heavy Metal’ snowboard event heads to Detroit, and other local music news

Plus: A must-hear hybrid DJ-live house set at Spot Lite

By and on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 6:30 am

click to enlarge A scene from Red Bull’s Heavy Metal snowboard event in Duluth, Minnesota in 2022. The event comes to Detroit’s Hart Plaza in February. - Emily Tidwell / Red Bull Content Pool
Emily Tidwell / Red Bull Content Pool
A scene from Red Bull’s Heavy Metal snowboard event in Duluth, Minnesota in 2022. The event comes to Detroit’s Hart Plaza in February.

Two turntables and a microphone (and live keys): Everyone knows the weekend really starts on Thursday night – or maybe it’s that Detroit has too much local talent to fit neatly into the weekend. Either way, February is off to a strong start with a record release show for Isaac Prieto’s Detroit Sound Odyssey label, this Thursday, Feb. 2, at Spot Lite. The latest EP from Prieto features four tracks recorded in collaboration with a few of his local contemporaries, including Javonntte, who will perform on keys and vocals alongside Prieto for a hybrid DJ-live house set. These sets from Prieto and Javonntte take all the soul and funk that make Detroit-style house great, and show a little bit of how the sausage gets made. Expect consistent, danceable bass lines from the decks, and energetic, life-affirming improvised keyboard lines from the maestro Javonntte. The Better Together EP is available for pre-order on Prieto’s Bandcamp and all preview snippets are on the Detroit Vinyl Room page on Soundcloud. This is a free, 21+ event, with vinyl of course available for sale onsight in the Spot Lite Records shop. —Joe Zimmer

Detroit Sound Odyssey Record Release

Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Spot Lite 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Mexico’s evil pop diva touches down: Regular readers of this column will find Vinny Moonshine familiar — we covered his release show late last year, and his record Mass Extinction Fairy Tale was one of my 2022 favorites. Haute to Death is also no stranger to this publication, so when these two join forces for one night at UFO Factory, you can expect a real treat. This Saturday, Feb. 4, these creative forces are hosting the self-proclaimed “evil pop diva” Selma Oxor for a night of cavernous, dark pop music. I’m imagining the vibe will be something akin to the prolific Something Cold parties — darkwave, coldwave, lots of synth. You can check out Oxor’s recordings on Bandcamp as well, to get a taste of their “catacomb pop” glamor. Pablo R. Ruiz will also close out the evening, adding a blend of crunchy, experimental techno to the mix for the all-nighters. Doors are at 8:30 p.m., cover is $10. —Joe Zimmer

VINNY MOONSHINE / SELMA OXOR / HAUTE TO DEATH / PABLO RUIZ

Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m.

UFO Factory 2110 Trumbull Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Buy Tickets

$10

Red Bull’s Heavy Metal coming to Hart Plaza: Detroit is a hidden gem in the world of action sports. Over the years we’ve seen some major brands take notice, including House of Vans Detroit in 2019, which featured a massive installation of music shows and explored the mutli-facteted aspects of skateboarding culture. This year, Red Bull is coming to Hart Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 11 for Heavy Metal, “a single-day street snowboard contest that features the most progressive rail riding in the world.” With over 40 of the world’s top snowboarders descending on Detroit for a competition unlike any other, the worlds of snowboarding, music, and art will combine to form what will surely be an epic event to celebrate the peak of winter. —Broccoli

Red Bull Heavy Metal Heads to Detroit on February 11, 2023

Sat., Feb. 11, 1-6 p.m.

Hart Plaza 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit Downtown Detroit

Terrence Parker takes over the Stick: The Magic Stick was once the home to many legendary performances in the Detroit rock ’n’ roll scene before rebranding as Populux for a brief period of time in 2015-2016. The room underwent a total rebrand during that period, and established a focus on dance music that still continues to this day. The venue mostly books talent in the realms of tech house and EDM, but on Saturday, Feb. 11 they’re bringing legendary producer and DJ Terrence Parker to the stage, giving fans the opportunity to experience a classic style of dance music in a modern, state of the art space. The pool table in the back is broken, sadly, so don’t even try, but you could always pregame with a little bowling down at Garden Bowl or with some pizza at Sgt. Pepperoni’s. Tickets available on the Majestic Theatre complex website. —Broccoli

Intangible Soundworks with Terrence Parker + Jessi Kay and DJ MoReese

Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m.

Magic Stick 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit Midtown

Buy Tickets

$15

