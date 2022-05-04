Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Eminem inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, MC5 snubbed

The iconic rock band once again did not make the cut

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 10:12 am


click to enlarge Eminem. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Eminem.

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up and accept your induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

The iconic Detroit rapper leads the latest class of 2022 inductees, along with '80s act Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Judas Priest and producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also receive a Musical Excellent Award, and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton will receive an Early Influence Award.

"This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock 'n' roll," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a press release. "Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed."

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. To be eligible for induction, an artist had to have released their first records 25 years ago. Eminem dropped his debut record Infinite in 1996.

OK, Eminem's music isn't exactly rock 'n' roll, at least in the narrowest sense of the term, but he certainly embodies its devil-may-care attitude. But another Michigan act that absolutely embodies rock 'n' has been snubbed from the Rock Hall this year.

Classic rock act MC5 once again did not make the cut. It was the groundbreaking group's sixth time getting nominated. The group's debut Kick Out the Jams, recorded at Detroit's former Grande Ballroom, came out more than a half-century ago, in 1969.

Metro Times did not snub MC5 this week, however. Guitarist Wayne Kramer, who has revived the band (at least by name) for his latest tour, is the subject of our latest cover story.
Related
Why Wayne Kramer is bringing back the MC5 — or at least the band’s name, anyway (2)

Why Wayne Kramer is bringing back the MC5 — or at least the band’s name, anyway: It’s time to kick out the jams, motherfucker (again)


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit

Trending

This week, you can get $25 all-in tickets to metro Detroit concerts — here’s how

By Lee DeVito

This week, you can get $25 all-in tickets to metro Detroit concerts — here’s how

Detroit Jazz Festival announces initial 2022 lineup

By Randiah Camille Green

Chucho Valdés.

Chicago rapper CupcakKe is bringing her NSFW show to Pontiac

By Randiah Camille Green

Chicago rapper CupcakKe performs in Pontiac on Saturday.

Interpol finds hope on ‘The Other Side of Make Believe’

By Konstantina Buhalis

Interpol finds hope on ‘The Other Side of Make Believe’

Also in Music

Why Wayne Kramer is bringing back the MC5 — or at least the band’s name, anyway

By Brian J. Bowe

Why Wayne Kramer is bringing back the MC5 — or at least the band’s name, anyway (2)

The journey of Detroit rapper Boldy James

By Kahn Santori Davison

The journey of Detroit rapper Boldy James

Interpol finds hope on ‘The Other Side of Make Believe’

By Konstantina Buhalis

Interpol finds hope on ‘The Other Side of Make Believe’

Chicago rapper CupcakKe is bringing her NSFW show to Pontiac

By Randiah Camille Green

Chicago rapper CupcakKe performs in Pontiac on Saturday.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us