Danny Brown thanks fans and supporters during rehab stint

The rapper checked himself into rehab last month

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 2:37 pm

Danny Brown performing at the Majestic Theatre, 2018 - Doug Coombe
Doug Coombe
Danny Brown performing at the Majestic Theatre, 2018

Last month, Danny Brown announced that he was checking himself into rehab for alcohol addiction. On Tuesday, the Detroit-bred rapper checked in with fans and on Twitter thanking them for their support during this time.

“Thank to everyone showing love for me during this time don’t worry imma be back stronger than ever … everything’s going great keep them prayers up for ya boy!!!!” he wrote.

The rapper announced his intention to go to rehab during his set on the Dr. Martens showcase at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. According to VIBE magazine, Brown told festival goers that things were dark for him, and his drinking and smoking habits were getting stale.

“At the end of the day, I’m 42 years old, sitting around smoking blunts all day, and getting drunk is getting old. Y’all have y’all fun but shit could get dark,” Brown said. “I’m going to get help. Honestly, my dumbass supposed to been gone, but I’m broke so I gotta do shows to take my ass in, so shoutout to Dr. Martens. Ima go do my lil time, but I will say this, I made so many songs about doing drugs … sometimes I feel bad about that shit … if I fucked your life up, I’m sorry.”

On March 28, the rapper wrote on Twitter saying he was checking himself into rehab the following day, and also tweeted that alcohol made him “hurt the people that care the most.”

Danny Brown recently released Scaring the Hoes, a joint project with JPEGMAFIA that has landed at the #84 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
