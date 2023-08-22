City ends Moneybagg Yo’s Detroit show early due to capacity issues

click to enlarge Instagram, @akademiks “Fire Marshalls shut down Moneybagg Yo’s show due to over capacity,” DJ Akademiks wrote in an Instagram post.

While Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo recently canceled a string of tour dates allegedly due to low ticket sales, his latest Detroit show appears to have had the opposite problem.

The Sunday concert at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre was cut short due to a large crowd.

“Fire Marshalls shut down Moneybagg Yo’s show due to over capacity,” DJ Akademiks wrote in an Instagram post showing a video clip of a booing crowd.

In an email, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre confirmed to Metro Times that the show ended early due to the crowd size.

“The safety of our concert goers is our first priority,” the venue said. “On Sunday, August 20, IBGM promotions hosted and rented the facility for the Moneybagg Yo Larger than Life tour, however due to circumstances beyond our control the length of the show was impacted by crowd control issues. While it is our goal to provide an enjoyable experience for those who attend events at the venue, we will always put safety first, and abide by the regulations set in place by the City of Detroit.”

The outdoor riverfront music venue has a capacity of about 6,000.

Metro Times could not immediately reach the city for comment.

The live music industry has faced increased pressure to improve safety conditions following the tragedy at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, in which 10 people died and at least 25 people were hospitalized after a massive crowd crush occurred during his performance.

