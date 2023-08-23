EMS had difficulty accessing ‘extremely overcrowded’ Moneybagg Yo concert in Detroit, causing it to end early

Instagram, @largerthanlifetour2023 Moneybagg Yo brought his “Larger Than Life Tour” to Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

A Sunday performance by Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre was cut short after an emergency medical response crew was temporarily blocked by the crowd from treating someone having an emergency, the city’s fire marshal tells Metro Times — raising questions as to how the show apparently became over capacity.

“It was absolutely oversold, would be my viewpoint of it,” says fire marshal Donald L. Thomas of the City of Detroit Fire Department.

Thomas says that his department became involved after it received a call from the Detroit Police Department saying that the event was “extremely overcrowded” and that gates at the venue were locked, preventing EMS from treating someone who was having a medical emergency.

“At the time in which we arrived, there were an additional 200 people on the outside of the gates at this ticketed event waiting to get in,” Thomas says. “So at the time in which we entered, it was extremely overcrowded, it was standing room only in a facility that’s basically fixed seating.”

He adds, “Additionally, the crowd was very rowdy, boisterous. We called for additional police units to assist us with crowd management and crowd control, and at that time, the office made a determination to close the event due to overcrowding.”

Ultimately, the emergency crew gained entry, and the person was treated and transported, Thomas says.

The outdoor riverfront music venue has a capacity of about 6,000, with a majority of the tickets seated.

“There were an additional 200 people on the outside trying to get in and complaining that they paid for tickets, they paid for the event, so they should be allowed in,” Thomas says. “So I would definitely have to say that that is what happened,” he says, referring to the event being oversold.

Reached for comment, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre says that the event was a rental organized by a group called IBGM Entertainment. But it’s unclear how it became oversold, because ticket sales are facilitated through Ticketmaster, which should limit the number of tickets sold, the venue says.

“The event was not oversold through Ticketmaster, which is the only ticketing system for the venue,” the venue says. “Those who rent the venue for paid admission events are required to put their tickets on sale through the Ticketmaster system only. Anything outside of that is violation of their contract with the venue.”

Metro Times could not reach IBGM Entertainment for comment.

Regarding the locked gates, the venue says, “the gates were closed to prevent unauthorized and [unticketed] attendees from entering the venue. The gates were re-opened when order was restored.”

The venue adds, “We understand the focus on Sunday’s incident, last week, however, the broader picture includes Jeezy‘s book signing, The Sound Mind, Sound Body 1000 girl’s cheerleading competition, PJ Morton and Frankie Beverly’s sold out show, all within just the last week, with rave reviews. We’ve had over 40 shows this summer, with several being sold out, all without issue. It is always our goal to ensure our guest’s safety, while also providing exceptional events and stellar service.”

