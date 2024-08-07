  1. Music
Caribou announces free Detroit pop-up DJ set

The waterfront venue will be announced the day of the show, and fans must RSVP online

Aug 7, 2024 at 2:10 pm
Caribou performing in 2015. Courtesy photo
Dan Snaith, who has released a string of acclaimed records as Caribou, is planning on performing a free pop-up show in Detroit on Sunday.

The artist teased the show on his Instagram page on Wednesday. According to the post, the venue will be announced the day of the show (though Snaith teased it will be a “waterfront location”) and fans must RSVP online.

The event is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. It’s being billed as a Caribou DJ set.

The show is open to people ages 18 and up only and is presented by MeanRed Productions.

A message warns that RSVPing does not guarantee entry, which is first come, first served. Early arrival is encouraged.

Caribou last performed in Detroit at the 2023 Movement Music Festival with a full band.

After releasing a couple singles in recent months, Caribou is expected to hit the road for a more extensive tour later this fall. You can listen to his new single “Volume” below.

