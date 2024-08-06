  1. Music
Detroit’s Shinola Hotel launches ‘Living Room Jazz Nights’

The intimate musical performances will be held in the hotel’s lobby lounge with cocktails and bites

Aug 6, 2024 at 2:03 pm
The Shinola Hotel’s Living Room lounge.
The Shinola Hotel’s Living Room lounge. Courtesy photo
The Shinola Hotel is launching an intimate live music series in its lobby lounge.

Dubbed “Living Room Jazz Nights,” the series kicks off Sunday from 5-8 p.m. The first edition features singer Kathy Kosins.

The Living Room lounge features an assortment of couches and sofas, as well as art curated by Detroit’s Library Street Collective. Cocktails and elevated bites will be available for purchase.

The Shinola Hotel says this will be a regular series, with a full schedule coming soon.

Kosins was born in Highland Park. Her father owned Kosins Clothes, a high-end clothing store which dressed many Motown stars like Berry Gordy, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, and more.

Shinola Hotel

1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

