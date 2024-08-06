Detroit’s Shinola Hotel launches ‘Living Room Jazz Nights’

The Shinola Hotel is launching an intimate live music series in its lobby lounge.

Dubbed “Living Room Jazz Nights,” the series kicks off Sunday from 5-8 p.m. The first edition features singer Kathy Kosins.

The Living Room lounge features an assortment of couches and sofas, as well as art curated by Detroit’s Library Street Collective. Cocktails and elevated bites will be available for purchase.

The Shinola Hotel says this will be a regular series, with a full schedule coming soon.

Kosins was born in Highland Park. Her father owned Kosins Clothes, a high-end clothing store which dressed many Motown stars like Berry Gordy, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, and more.