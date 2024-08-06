Acoustic Rodriguez tribute concert coming to Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Sixto Rodriguez.

Friday, Aug. 9 will mark one year since the death of Sixto Rodriguez, the cult-favorite folk rock musician from Detroit whose politically charged songs drew acclaim from around the world. He was 81.

Detroit musicians will join together on the anniversary to honor the late artist with a tribute concert at Detroit’s Trinosophes venue. The all-acoustic show is set to start at 7:30 p.m., with a $10 suggested donation.

“We are presenting an evening of Rodriguez songs, played by Detroit musicians who knew him and played with him, and admired him,” the artists say.

Those tapped for the tribute gig include Matthew Smith, John Krautner, Troy Gregory, Greg Beyer, Regan Rodriguez, Ava East (Shadow Show), Alex Glendening and Maria Nuccilli (Deadbeat Beat), Dan Kroha, Tony Muggs and Kristin Von B (Dude), Kevin Boyer and Matt Z. (Tyvek/Mountains and Rainbows), Jennifer Price, and more.

The sixth child of Mexican immigrants, Rodriguez drew from his working-class upbringing for inspiration. His 1970 album Cold Fact and its dark song “Sugar Man” unexpectedly became popular in South Africa and Australia, though Rodriguez did not realize this for many years, quitting music for a time to work blue-collar jobs in Detroit and unsuccessfully run for mayor and other political offices.

The acclaimed 2012 documentary Searching for Sugar Man brought him wider fame later in life, introducing him to a new generation of fans. For those who never got to see him perform, this show should be a good, heartfelt celebration of his work.