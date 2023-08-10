Missing the magical Sixto Rodriguez

There was always an air of mystery about him

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 2:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A young Sixto Rodriguez. - Courtesy of Rodriguez
Courtesy of Rodriguez
A young Sixto Rodriguez.

When I heard that Rodriguez, celebrated in the documentary Searching for Sugar Man, was dead at 81, the news was less stunning to me than when I first heard he was a rock star in South Africa. It was a surprise that this was the same Sixto Rodriguez who used to spend time with me at Wayne State University, the same guitarist, dressed in black, dark sunglasses, and hair hung to his shoulders.

He often strolled by my office window, which looked out on the center of the campus, and on several occasions, after learning I had a guitar and flute in my office, he would come in and we would play a few licks before he wandered off to points unknown. One of our most memorable performances was outside my office where we entertained a gaggle of students, playing a mixture of folk, jazz, and pop tunes. At times his mellow voice would accompany him, and those moments returned in reverie when I saw the documentary — and in sorrow now that he’s no longer with us.

By 1985, I was no longer living in Detroit, but from friends, I got the news that Sixto was trying to get elected into local government. I discussed these political ventures with Dan Aldridge, who at one time ran a drug treatment center in the city where Sixto’s brother worked.

After the success of Searching for Sugar Man, Sixto went on a world tour, including engagements in New York City. His performance at the Highline in Manhattan was sold out by the time the notice popped up in my email box. But I was able to attend his concert in Brooklyn at the Barclay Center. With my good friend John Sinclair cited to introduce Sixto, getting there was all the more imperative. Even so, it was not possible to get backstage to speak to him. Another missed opportunity came in 2014 when I went by his house in the Woodbridge section of Detroit only to discover he wasn’t home. I had no number to call and no email address.

I was once more surprised to learn that he had received an honorary doctorate from Wayne State University in philosophy. There was never any indication in our sessions in my office at WSU’s Monteith College that he was a student there. That he was mentioned as a graduate of Wayne State is how they cite me without noting Monteith. But the degree in philosophy is what the college offered its graduates.

There was always an air of mystery about Sixto; whenever he came by my office he often left as suddenly as he arrived, and when he wasn’t playing the guitar he sat like a silent thunder. While I am disappointed that I didn’t get a chance to talk to him again during his moment of popularity and success, I am glad that audiences beyond South Africa and Australia didn’t have to search for the shy, nomadic, and talented musician.

Related
R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez

R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez: The ‘Sugar Man’ star, whose winding path to fame was chronicled in a documentary, was 81

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Herb Boyd

Herb Boyd is a journalist, teacher, author, activist, and onetime Metro Times contributing editor. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Detroit and now lives in New York.
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez

By Lee DeVito

R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez

Nick Speed to release limited-edition turntables on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Nick Speed has worked with influential artists like Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, 50 Cent, Juan Atkins, Pusha T, Quavo, and Danny Brown, among others.

Bootsy Collins to host Detroit Music Weekend this year

By Layla McMurtrie

Bootsy Collins.

Charivari Detroit festival celebrates 10 years this weekend

By Lee DeVito

Charivari Detroit festival celebrates 10 years this weekend

Also in Music

R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez

By Lee DeVito

R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez

Nick Speed to release limited-edition turntables on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Nick Speed has worked with influential artists like Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, 50 Cent, Juan Atkins, Pusha T, Quavo, and Danny Brown, among others.

Travis Scott announces Detroit concert — and then backtracks

By Lee DeVito

Travis Scott is known for his wild live shows.

Bootsy Collins to host Detroit Music Weekend this year

By Layla McMurtrie

Bootsy Collins.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us