Afro Nation festival set to return to Detroit this summer

Mark your calendars

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 12:29 pm

Afro Nation is back in Detroit on August 17-18.
Afro Nation is back in Detroit on August 17-18.

Tuesday’s record-high temperature had us in a summer mood and today’s Afro Nation announcement has us daydreaming about summer even harder.

Organizers of the international music festival celebrating Afrobeats and other music from the African diaspora announced the dates for Afro Nation Detroit 2024 are Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

Just like last year, Afro Nation Detroit will be taking over Bedrock’s Douglass Site, where the Brewster-Douglass Projects once stood.

The lineup for the 2024 installment has yet to be announced, but if it’s anything like last year when Burna Boy, David, Ari Lennox, and Latto performed, we know it’s gonna be lit.

Detroit became the second U.S. city to host the international festival in 2023 following Miami.

Detroit is Afro Nation

Detroit is Afro Nation: The Afrobeats festival uniting the African diaspora heads to the Motor City as Black people reclaim their roots

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

February 28, 2024

