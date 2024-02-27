It’s summer in February! Metro Detroit is seeing record-high temperatures on Tuesday

Metro Detroit will be seeing record-high temperatures Tuesday, and while this could mean that the world is ending, we’re just going to enjoy the early warmth.

Until now, the highest temperature ever recorded in Detroit on February 27 was 63 degrees in 1976, according to the National Weather Service. That record will be surpassed by an entire five degrees, for a predicted high of 68 degrees.

Later in the night from about 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., there will be showers with a chance of thunderstorms, but until then, most of the day will be springtime warm and partially cloudy.

The rest of the week will not be as warm but will see highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s, which is still pretty nice for this time of year. So far this winter, Southeast Michigan has seen only a handful of snowy and freezing days, but you never know, it’s Michigan, after all — it could snow again next week.

Since the primary election is also Tuesday, maybe Mother Earth wanted to soften the blow for everyone who is stressing about the looming state of the country and the world. After you vote, hopefully you can forget about that for a bit, soak in the sun, and go on a nice walk.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter