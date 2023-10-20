You can get free food from Dave’s Hot Chicken on Drake’s birthday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dave's Hot Chicken started as a parking-lot pop-up in Los Angeles.

The celebrity Drake is giving out the gift of Dave’s Hot Chicken for his birthday, which is on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The popular Nashville-style hot chicken chain started six years ago in a parking lot in East Hollywood and has been rapidly growing ever since, with five locations in Michigan.

Metro Detroiters can head to Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants in Dearborn, Troy, Warren, Southfield, or Howell to pick up their present from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Anyone who goes to a local Dave’s in person and scans their Dave’s Hot Chicken app will get a free slider or tender, courtesy of Drake.

The rapper became an investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken in 2021 when he tried the food and met the founders, and this is his second year celebrating by gifting the chicken to everyone, which he recently highlighted on his Instagram page.

“After completing his It’s All a Blur tour and releasing his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake is once again celebrating his birthday with everyone at Dave’s Hot Chicken and our guests across the globe,” Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, said in a press release. “He’s our most famous investor and the fact that he wants to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him, that says it all.”

More information on the chain can be found at daveshotchicken.com.

