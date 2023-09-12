Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Southfield location this week

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Dave’s Hot Chicken chain has five locations in Michigan.

Popular Los Angeles-based Nashville-style hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its fifth Michigan location in Southfield with a grand opening on Friday.

The company’s latest spot will open at 28674 Telegraph Rd., serving its staple spicy chicken sandwiches and fries from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.

Walking into the space, customers will see the message “Started in a lot with $900 and a fryer” painted to the right and bright graffiti-style pop art covering the walls.

The fast-growing company launched in 2017 as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles, and announced an expansion to Michigan in 2020. Now, Dave’s Hot Chicken has hundreds of locations in nearly 30 states, as well as internationally in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Canada.

Drake even loved the food so much that he became a major investor in the brand in 2021.

In Michigan, the restaurant also has locations at 22208 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 624 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy; 3667 E. Grand River Ave., Howell; and 31101 Mound Rd., Warren.

More information on the chain can be found at daveshotchicken.com.

