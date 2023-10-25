Yemeni coffee shop Haraz is opening a new location in Corktown

click to enlarge Instagram, @harazcoffeehouse This family-owned Yemeni coffee shop has locations in Detroit, Warren, Louisville, and beyond (with more coming), but it all started in Dearborn.

Popular Dearborn-born cafe chain Haraz Coffee House is opening a second Detroit location in Corktown, one of two retailers that will come to a new seven-story apartment development called Perennial Corktown.

Haraz has 12 locations across the U.S., featuring Yemeni coffee and other authentic Yemeni-style drinks. With the new spot, the shop is partnering with JJS Custard Co., a local Dearborn ice cream shop, to add frozen treats to the menu.

“Coffee is an experience,” Owner Hamzah Nasser said in a press release. “It is the first thing that brings me peace to start the day. We want to bring back that tradition of getting a cup of coffee, sitting down, and savoring it while working or relaxing.”

Corktown Market will also open in the same complex, a bodega-style grocery store filled with affordable everyday essentials and prepared foods.

“We are excited to welcome Corktown Market and Haraz coffee to the Perennial Corktown,” Seth Herkowitz, COO of developer Hunter Pasteur, said in the release. “We wanted to make sure that the retailers we welcome to the space are going to meet the needs of our residents. Having both a bodega and a coffee shop are critical amenities that provide services not only to our residents but to the entire neighborhood. They both will add so much to our resident’s living experience, and we look forward to more retail announcements to come.”

Corktown Market and Haraz Coffee expect to open their doors on the property in early 2024.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter