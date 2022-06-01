Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Vernors is releasing a limited-edition black cherry flavor this summer

Vernors Black Cherry will only be available in Michigan and Ohio

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 5:00 pm

click to enlarge "Ginger Soda?" Don't they know it's called "pop?" - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
"Ginger Soda?" Don't they know it's called "pop?"

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, we say. Still, that's not stopping regional ginger ale favorite Vernors from releasing a new black cherry flavor this summer.

Vernors Black Cherry will hit shelves for a limited time only starting in August in Michigan and the Toledo area. Makes sense, seeing as Vernors was created in Detroit, and Michigan is known for its cherries.

"Vernors Black Cherry Ginger soda — the first flavor variation of the iconic ginger soda in more than 50 years — will be launched exclusively in Michigan and surrounding Toledo, Ohio, this summer," said Beth Hensen, market development manager for Massachusetts-based Vernors parent company Keurig Dr. Pepper, in a statement. "The limited-time flavor will be available in 20-oz. and 2-liter bottles and 12-pack cans, beginning this August through October."

"Soda?" Don't they know the correct word is "pop?"

Vernors is medicine — it's one of the unwritten rules of Detroit. We’re not sure how the black cherry flavoring will effect the ginger ale's medicinal properties, but we're pretty sure that won’t stop fans from buying it.

If the OG Vernors recipe has been healing upset stomachs for over 100 years, don’t mess with it. But we might just try the new black cherry flavor if we happen to stumble upon it come August. Ahh, the joys of capitalism.

Food & Drink Slideshows

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim's Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim's Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you're looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Downtown Detroit Plum Market set to reopen

By Randiah Camille Green

The Downtown Detroit Plum Market.

Ypsilanti’s Bellflower restaurant serves up deep cuts

By Jane Slaughter

Bellflower has an eclectic menu with an emphasis on seafood.

Detroit’s Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant damaged in fire

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Traffic Jam &amp; Snug restaurant damaged in fire

Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi

By Lee DeVito

Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi

Ypsilanti’s Bellflower restaurant serves up deep cuts

By Jane Slaughter

Bellflower has an eclectic menu with an emphasis on seafood.

At Detroit’s Freya, Chef Doug Hewitt creates a whole new experience

By Tom Perkins

Even when Freya’s plates are busy, they’re harmonious.

Detroit’s former Urban Bean Co. coffee shop rebrands as SPKR BOX bar — but keeps love of techno and espresso

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s former Urban Bean Co. coffee shop rebrands as SPKR BOX bar — but keeps love of techno and espresso

Inspired by a trip to Scotland, Drexel Spirits is crafting whiskey in a former bank in Detroit

By Mickey Lyons

Inspired by a trip to Scotland, Drexel Spirits is crafting whiskey in a former bank in Detroit
