There’s a new Faygo flavor — just in time for the ICP concert

click to enlarge Courtesy of Faygo Orange creme-themed Never Stop Dreamin’ is the latest Faygo flavor.

A new Faygo flavor just dropped.

The Detroit-based pop company has unveiled Never Stop Dreamin’, an orange creme flavor.

“A light and lively flavor, Dreamin is sure to evoke nostalgic memories of orange cream frozen treats — no matter the season!” the company says in a press release. “While the creamy new orange flavor may say ‘move over pumpkin spice,’ the bright flavor profile inspires everyone to Never Stop Dreamin’.”

The new flavor is available in 20- and 24-ounce bottles.

This should be welcome news to juggalos, the fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse known for their love of Faygo. ICP is gearing up for its annual Hallowicked Clown Show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on Halloween. Perhaps this year’s “Faygo Armageddon” will be orange creme-flavored?

Faygo will promote Never Stop Dreamin’ with prize giveaways including T-shirts, hats, sleep masks, and candles. (Dreamin’... sleep… get it?) You can follow Faygo on social media for all the latest.

The company that became Faygo was founded in Detroit in 1907, where it remains headquartered to this day. More information is available at faygo.com.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter