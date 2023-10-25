There’s a new Faygo flavor — just in time for the ICP concert

Whoop whoop!

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 4:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orange creme-themed Never Stop Dreamin’ is the latest Faygo flavor. - Courtesy of Faygo
Courtesy of Faygo
Orange creme-themed Never Stop Dreamin’ is the latest Faygo flavor.

A new Faygo flavor just dropped.

The Detroit-based pop company has unveiled Never Stop Dreamin’, an orange creme flavor.

“A light and lively flavor, Dreamin is sure to evoke nostalgic memories of orange cream frozen treats — no matter the season!” the company says in a press release. “While the creamy new orange flavor may say ‘move over pumpkin spice,’ the bright flavor profile inspires everyone to Never Stop Dreamin’.”

The new flavor is available in 20- and 24-ounce bottles.

This should be welcome news to juggalos, the fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse known for their love of Faygo. ICP is gearing up for its annual Hallowicked Clown Show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on Halloween. Perhaps this year’s “Faygo Armageddon” will be orange creme-flavored?

Faygo will promote Never Stop Dreamin’ with prize giveaways including T-shirts, hats, sleep masks, and candles. (Dreamin’... sleep… get it?) You can follow Faygo on social media for all the latest.

The company that became Faygo was founded in Detroit in 1907, where it remains headquartered to this day. More information is available at faygo.com.

Related
Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope (Joseph Utsler) and Violent J (Joseph Bruce).

As Hallowicked turns 30, even Insane Clown Posse is shocked: Still down to clown

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Meet Al Poe, the citizen food journalist known as ‘The Stomach of Downriver’

By Robert Stempkowski

Meet Al Poe, the citizen food journalist known as ‘The Stomach of Downriver’

At Clawson’s Three Cats restaurant, the menu is as eclectic as the decor

By Jane Slaughter

It’s hard to think of a better umami-plus-umami combo than briny, buttery scallops and smoky, salty bacon.

Yemeni coffee shop Haraz is opening a new location in Corktown

By Layla McMurtrie

This family-owned Yemeni coffee shop has locations in Detroit, Warren, Louisville, and beyond (with more coming), but it all started in Dearborn.

Metro Times’s Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.

By Lee DeVito

Metro Times’s Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.

Also in Food & Drink

Dearborn chef organizes benefit dinner for Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund

By Randiah Camille Green

Dearborn chef organizes benefit dinner for Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund

At Clawson’s Three Cats restaurant, the menu is as eclectic as the decor

By Jane Slaughter

It’s hard to think of a better umami-plus-umami combo than briny, buttery scallops and smoky, salty bacon.

Meet Al Poe, the citizen food journalist known as ‘The Stomach of Downriver’

By Robert Stempkowski

Meet Al Poe, the citizen food journalist known as ‘The Stomach of Downriver’

You can get free food from Dave’s Hot Chicken on Drake’s birthday

By Layla McMurtrie

Dave's Hot Chicken started as a parking-lot pop-up in Los Angeles.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us