The Red Hook will host a pop-up in Detroit’s former Great Lakes Coffee Co. space for Noel Night

The Midtown store has been closed since January due to a labor dispute

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company. - Eleanore Catolico
Eleanore Catolico
Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company.

After one local coffee company closed, another is poised to take its space — at least for one night.

Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company in Midtown by a Metro Times reporter on Tuesday.

The Red Hook owner Sandi Heaselgrave tells Metro Times by email that The Red Hook plans to open a pop-up in the space on Noel Night, the holiday event planned for Saturday, Dec. 3.

No word on whether The Red Hook will permanently move into the space.

The Great Lakes Coffee Company store closed in January during a COVID-19 outbreak, prompting staff to go on strike in demand of union recognition and better working conditions.

It never reopened, and as the months-long labor dispute dragged out, the company closed its other locations inside Meijer stores in Detroit and Royal Oak. Those two locations have since become outposts for another local company, Avalon International Breads.

The Red Hook operates three other locations in metro Detroit, including downtown Ferndale, West Village, and near the riverfront by the Rivertown-Warehouse District. That third location closed earlier this year when a car crashed into it, but according to a post on The Red Hook’s Instagram page, it aims to reopen in mid-December.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Midwest chain Kum & Go is expanding into Detroit and Grand Rapids.

Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook

By Randiah Camille Green

The Apparatus Room in the Detroit Foundation Hotel has a family-style feast with plant-based options.

Extra! Extra! Detroit’s storied Anchor Bar is still great

By Jane Slaughter

Shrimp tacos and the Anchor Burger.

Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening

By Randiah Camille Green

Who are you and what makes you think you'll see us tomorrow?

Also in Food & Drink

Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Midwest chain Kum & Go is expanding into Detroit and Grand Rapids.

Extra! Extra! Detroit’s storied Anchor Bar is still great

By Jane Slaughter

Shrimp tacos and the Anchor Burger.

Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook

By Randiah Camille Green

The Apparatus Room in the Detroit Foundation Hotel has a family-style feast with plant-based options.

Sleek restaurant Zana opens in downtown Birmingham

By Lee DeVito

Sleek restaurant Zana opens in downtown Birmingham (2)
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us