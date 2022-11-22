The Red Hook will host a pop-up in Detroit’s former Great Lakes Coffee Co. space for Noel Night

click to enlarge Eleanore Catolico Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company.

After one local coffee company closed, another is poised to take its space — at least for one night.

Signs for local coffee company The Red Hook were spotted on the former Great Lakes Coffee Company in Midtown by a Metro Times reporter on Tuesday.

Looks like the old Great Lakes coffee off Alexandrine and Woodward in Midtown is becoming the Red Hook pic.twitter.com/TlxHIsZ94j — Eleanore Catolico (@e_catolico) November 22, 2022

The Red Hook owner Sandi Heaselgrave tells Metro Times by email that The Red Hook plans to open a pop-up in the space on Noel Night, the holiday event planned for Saturday, Dec. 3.

No word on whether The Red Hook will permanently move into the space.

The Great Lakes Coffee Company store closed in January during a COVID-19 outbreak, prompting staff to go on strike in demand of union recognition and better working conditions.

It never reopened, and as the months-long labor dispute dragged out, the company closed its other locations inside Meijer stores in Detroit and Royal Oak. Those two locations have since become outposts for another local company, Avalon International Breads.

The Red Hook operates three other locations in metro Detroit, including downtown Ferndale, West Village, and near the riverfront by the Rivertown-Warehouse District. That third location closed earlier this year when a car crashed into it, but according to a post on The Red Hook’s Instagram page, it aims to reopen in mid-December.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter