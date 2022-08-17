Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations

The sweet-themed chain will open in Downtown Detroit later this month

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge The Sugar Factory is slated to open in downtown Detroit this summer. - Photo via Sugar Factory/Facebook
Photo via Sugar Factory/Facebook
The Sugar Factory is slated to open in downtown Detroit this summer.

The wait is over: Sugar Factory has finally announced the date for its grand opening in downtown Detroit, and they're currently taking reservations.

The candy-themed restaurant chain will open its doors in Detroit on Monday, Aug. 29, according to an announcement made on its social media pages.

It was announced back in January that the Sugar Factory would be opening in downtown Detroit at the One Campus Martius building, 45 Monroe St.

“We are excited to bring our decadent dishes, sweets and treats to the Detroit community, which have been enjoyed by guests around the world for over a decade,” shared owner Charissa Davidovici in a press release from the winter announcement. “The energy and atmosphere of downtown and the One Campus Martius building is the perfect place for Sugar Factory’s family-friendly dining.”

The Sugar Factory is currently accepting reservations for its Detroit grand opening; interested diners should call 947-219-0700.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Trending

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

Rose’s Fine Food’s new pizza menu, natural wine program shine on Detroit’s east side

Why Detroiters are turning to herbalism and eating common weeds that grow in their backyards

By Randiah Camille Green

Why Detroiters are turning to herbalism and eating common weeds that grow in their backyards

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

By Jane Slaughter

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

Hamtramck’s Dos Locos Tacos to expand into former New Martha Washington Bakery space

By Randiah Camille Green

Dos Locos Tacos.

Also in Food & Drink

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

Rose’s Fine Food’s new pizza menu, natural wine program shine on Detroit’s east side

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

By Jane Slaughter

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit

By Tom Perkins

The Steak Bomba sandwich from the Real Boss food truck.

Workers at a Starbucks in Bloomfield Township seek to unionize

By Steve Neavling

Ten Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us