Spot Lite finally has a food option with Gladys Nite food truck

Gladys Nite serves up sandwiches, fries, wings, and more

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 3:20 pm

click to enlarge Jessica Kindle, aka DJ Kindle, is at the helm of Gladys Nite. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Jessica Kindle, aka DJ Kindle, is at the helm of Gladys Nite.

Gladys Nite is now a regular at Spot Lite. No, we didn’t spell that wrong, thank you very much, and we’re not talking about the Motown singer anyway.

Gladys Nite is the name of a new food truck stationed outside of Spot Lite every day the Eastside neighborhood hangout is open. It brings a much-needed food option to the bar-coffee shop-art gallery-record store that was lacking outside of special events and pop-ups.

Previously Spot Lite allowed patrons to bring their own food or get delivery through Doordash or UberEats. Now, you can just grab a breakfast sandwich, salad, or wings from Gladys Nite.

Jessica Kindle, aka DJ Kindle, is the managing partner and chef at Gladys Nite, and she’s also Spot Lite’s general manager. She says the food truck is a new venture for her after years of working the front end of the hospitality industry at places like Maru Sushi, Folk, and Pao.

“The idea behind it was we were dealing with some pop-ups, some of them being amazing, but we weren’t able to get the consistency of something being open every day,” she says about Spot Lite’s lack of food options. “I’ve always been a server or bartender and this is the first time I have been fully the chef and come up with the concept myself. I’ve worked with so many amazing people, and I’ve just tried to learn from them.”

click to enlarge Gladys Nite will serve Spot Lite’s late-night crowd. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Gladys Nite will serve Spot Lite’s late-night crowd.

The Gladys Nite menu includes hand-cut fries, a summer salad, an Asian-inspired rice bowl with kimchi, marinated cucumber, a fried egg, furikake, and ponzu sauce, plus breakfast sandwiches that can also be made vegan. There are also sandwiches like the “Jefferson Ave” on sourdough with provolone, pepperoni, sundried tomato pesto, and basil, and the “Charlevoix” with provolone, turkey, spinach, tomato, and Old Bay mayo.

Most items range from $6 to $10, with the rice bowl coming in at $15.

For now, Gladys Nite is at Spot Lite from 2-11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, but starting Wednesday, Sept. 13, the hours will change to 5 p.m.-2 a.m. with a special brunch menu on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kindle says in the week since they’ve opened, customers have been more of the late-night crowd, and she’s still working out how to offer options for patrons who use the space to co-work during the day.

Coffee and pastries are also still available through Cairo Coffee from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

