Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex extends hours, now serving morning coffee and pastries

The restaurant also launched an ‘Italian Women in Wine’ tasting series

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge PizzaPlex just launched a morning menu. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
PizzaPlex just launched a morning menu.

Rise and grind: Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex is now open early on the weekends, serving coffee and Italian pastries.

The restaurant says it’s still developing its menu, but initial offerings include specialty coffee drinks and house-made pastries like cornetti and tiramisu.

The morning menu is available from 8 a.m.-noon Friday-Sunday.

PizzaPlex also launched an “Italian Women in Wine” wine-tasting series, which kicks off from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The series includes samples of five bottles, small plates, and live music.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Lao Pot 32707 John R Rd., Madison Heights; 248-689-9888; thekungfunoodlehouse.com Opened in 2020, Lao Pot offers a selection of greatest hits from China’s regional styles, with a variety of broths at varying levels of spice levels.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall

