Detroit Institute of Bagels plots comeback in former Ochre Bakery space

click to enlarge
Rob Widdis
Goodbye Ochre Bakery, hello (again) Detroit Institute of Bagels.
Two years after closing its original shop, Detroit Institute of Bagels is coming back with a fresh location in Core City.
Well, not fresh in the sense that it’s completely
new. Detroit Institute of Bagels owner Ben Newman confirmed to Metro Times
the shop is reopening in the former Ochre Bakery at 4884 Grand River.
Ochre Bakery closed its doors in May
, along with next-door neighbors Astro Coffee.
Newman tells us he’s aiming for a soft opening with coffee, bagels, and cream cheese on offer near the end of the year or the beginning of 2023.
Detroit Institute of Bagels closed its Corktown cafe
, where it had operated since 2013, in 2020. That location has since been taken over by New Hampshire-founded James Oliver Coffee Company
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.