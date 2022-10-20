Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit Institute of Bagels plots comeback in former Ochre Bakery space

The beloved bagel cafe is eyeing a soft opening for late 2022 or early 2023

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 12:29 pm

click to enlarge Goodbye Ochre Bakery, hello (again) Detroit Institute of Bagels. - Rob Widdis
Rob Widdis
Goodbye Ochre Bakery, hello (again) Detroit Institute of Bagels.

Two years after closing its original shop, Detroit Institute of Bagels is coming back with a fresh location in Core City.

Well, not fresh in the sense that it’s completely new. Detroit Institute of Bagels owner Ben Newman confirmed to Metro Times the shop is reopening in the former Ochre Bakery at 4884 Grand River.

Ochre Bakery closed its doors in May, along with next-door neighbors Astro Coffee.

Newman tells us he’s aiming for a soft opening with coffee, bagels, and cream cheese on offer near the end of the year or the beginning of 2023.

Detroit Institute of Bagels closed its Corktown cafe, where it had operated since 2013, in 2020. That location has since been taken over by New Hampshire-founded James Oliver Coffee Company.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

Trending

Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday

By Alex Washington

Raising Cane's will open its first Michigan location in East Lansing.

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Jane Slaughter

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Comfort food ghost kitchen Vegan vs Fries lands in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Comfort food ghost kitchen Vegan vs Fries lands in Detroit

Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot

By Darlene A. White

Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot

Also in Food & Drink

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Jane Slaughter

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

Avalon International Breads is opening in Meijer’s Royal Oak Woodward Corner store

By Lee DeVito

Avalon International Breads replaces the former Great Lakes Coffee locations in Meijer's Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market stores.

The Detroit Pepper Co. packs a mean stuffed pepper

By Tom Perkins

The Detroit Pepper Co. packs a mean stuffed pepper

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge reopens with arcade games and plans for entertainment ‘six or seven days a week’

By Lee DeVito

The New Dodge Lounge now has arcade games, including skee-ball.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us