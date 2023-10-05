Slows Bar-B-Q to close Grand Rapids outpost

click to enlarge Slows Bar-B-Q/Facebook Slows Bar-B-Q has been inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market since 2015.

Popular BBQ joint Slows announced its Grand Rapids location was approaching its final days on Wednesday.

Slows Bar-B-Q inside the Downtown Market will close on October 8, according to a statement from the restaurant. Apparently, the Grand Rapids location never fully recovered post-COVID and decided not to renew its lease.

“This has been a very difficult decision, and one we did not anticipate having to make, but we have decided to not renew the lease at the Grand Rapids location, and will close operations on Sunday, October 8th,” a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads.

All Slows Detroit-area operations will remain open including its Corktown flagship on Michigan Ave.

For those who have booked catering events with Slows, don’t worry, the restaurant plans to honor those through the end of 2023.