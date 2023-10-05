Slows Bar-B-Q to close Grand Rapids outpost

Popular BBQ joint Slows announced its Grand Rapids location was approaching its final days on Wednesday.
Slows Bar-B-Q inside the Downtown Market will close on October 8, according to a statement from the restaurant. Apparently, the Grand Rapids location never fully recovered post-COVID and decided not to renew its lease.
“This has been a very difficult decision, and one we did not anticipate having to make, but we have decided to not renew the lease at the Grand Rapids location, and will close operations on Sunday, October 8th,” a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads.
All Slows Detroit-area operations will remain open including its Corktown flagship on Michigan Ave.
For those who have booked catering events with Slows, don’t worry, the restaurant plans to honor those through the end of 2023.The Grand Rapids Slows Bar-B-Q opened in 2015. Slows shifted ownership earlier this year under the newly formed Slows Holdings LLC when Co-founder Phil Cooley sold his stake in the company. Slows Holdings LLC is operated by founding chef Brian Perrone, longtime Slows managing partner Terry Perrone, and catering director Josh Keillor who previously told Crain’s Detroit Business they had big plans for expansion.
