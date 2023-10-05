This spicy Naga burger is among the best in the Hamtramck area

A trip to quite possibly the world’s first fusion coney island in Banglatown

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Be careful: Coney Star Halal Kitchen’s spicy Naga burger is hot. - Tom Perkins
Tom Perkins
Be careful: Coney Star Halal Kitchen’s spicy Naga burger is hot.

Since a leaky roof took out Motor City Sports Bar, the “best burger” conversation in Hamtramck has been wide open. Newcomers at Kelly’s and Smash Box have helped fill the void, but some say there’s a sleeper pick: the Naga burger at Coney Star Halal Kitchen.

It’s not really in Hamtramck; it’s just north of the city in Detroit, at the far end of Banglatown near Davison and Conant. But the neighborhood has far more in common with Hamtramck than Detroit, and we’re claiming it for Hamtramck for the purpose of this debate. Coney islands, of course, are not are not where one typically goes for a burg, and it was chicken tikka egg rolls that a friend told me about around 4 a.m. one night that got me to stop in. After some pulls off of another customer’s tequila bottle as we waited, we got the chicken tikka egg rolls, and, yes – maybe more Indian food should be wrapped in egg roll wrappers and fried.

Coney Star might be the world’s first fusion coney island. The menu is dotted with dishes like the chicken tikka egg roll that combine the flavors of the Indian subcontinent with the tastes of Detroit, Jamaica, and China. There’s also breakfast, coney dogs, chili fries, and everything else you’d find at a coney island — and, folks, it’s an original.

There’s also lots of Naga on the menu — you can get it on the burg, a hot dog, a T-bone steak, wings. But beware, no matter what the vessel, the Naga pepper is among the world’s hottest. It will singe your mouth, but there’s also a piquant quality to it, so it’s part flavor and part heat.

The Naga burger comes with tomato, onion, plenty of pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, and “Naga seasoned ground beef” with “star sauce,” drenching the patty with what seems to be some kind of Naga mayo. It’s hot. One friend characterized it as “not a burger that you would eat casually,” and another disregarded it as “stunt food.” If the heat is too much, there are five other burgers on the menu. My only complaint was that it was well done and this wasn’t a smashburger patty, it was a fairly thick boy, and though the char around the outside was nice, some bloody meat really would have added to it. Best in Hamtramck? It’s worthy of discussion, especially if I could order it medium rare, but maybe runs that counter to coney island decorum.

The Naga coney dog is arguably tastier — a beef dog that snaps with onions and cilantro and comes drenched in a Naga sauce and set in a steamed bun, but I could only eat half before the heat was too much, and I paid the price the next day. The chicken tikka sandwich was a much chiller fusion option with flavorful breast on a soft bun with tomato, onion, pickles, and iceberg lettuce, though the grilled chicken was a bit rubbery. The Naga chicken sandwich with Naga aioli was probably the least spicy of all the Naga options, but still kicks.

Maybe the best item we tried was the Jamaican beef patty with a flaky, buttery crust holding heavily seasoned ground beef. The coated fries are solid, but the corned beef egg rolls and the chicken tikka egg rolls were a bit on the dry side the second time they were ordered. The coney dog: had better, had worse, but do like the beef. The chicken wings were a mixed bag. Heavy crag, and the buffalo flavor was too salty for my tastes, though several friends enjoyed them. The honey sriracha wings tasted like “Chinese carryout,” a friend noted, and that’s a good way to put it.

The restaurant opened about a year ago and has some tables inside but seems to do more carryout business. Like any good coney, it’s 24-7.

Location Details

Coney Star Halal Kitchen

13347 Conant St., Detroit Detroit

313-733-4000

1 article

Marcus Hamburgers6349 E. McNichols Rd., Detroit; 313-891-6170; marcus-hamburgers.business.siteThe burgers here are served on hot dog buns for some reason, which is already enough to prove that the place is unique. The family restaurant has been open since 1929, so is basically a historical landmark to folks who have been visiting it for decades. Miller's Bar23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577Some bars are the best secret food spots – and for burgers in metro Detroit, Miller's might take the cake. Dearborn residents got lucky with this one, and any outsiders need to visit it, just to taste what some say is the best burger in the area. Motz's Burgerss7208 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-843-9186; motzsburgers.comIn Southwest Detroit, this cozy spot is known for its mini burgers, chill atmosphere, and community focus. It actually also has been open since 1929, with some name changes along the way, but it has always served up the same famous sliders. Travis Coffee Shop23500 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-778-0101; facebook.com/p/Travis-Burger-St-Clair-ShoresThis greasy hole-in-the-wall is super cheap and serves all the diner necessities, including delicious burgers. Little Brothers Burgers201 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; 248-414-4541 | 28840 Harper St., St. Clair Shores |littlebrothersburgers.comThis tiny Royal Oak spot with mainly counter service makes great burgers, fries, and shakes in a cute setting. It recently opened a St. Clair Shores location that also serves frozen custard. BB's Diner5223 Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-366-0905; facebook.com/bbsdinerThis sort of eastside restaurant is more than meets the eye. Along with burgers and fries, BB's serves homemade lobster, steak, and shrimp dishes with a gourmet feel. The food at the small Black-owned diner does not disappoint.
