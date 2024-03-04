  1. Food & Drink
Sibling restaurants Lincoln Yard and Little Yard now open in Birmingham

Union Joints is back with another unique dining option

By
Mar 4, 2024 at 3:51 pm
Little Yard and Lincoln Yard are two ideas under one roof, one dine-in and one to-go.
Little Yard and Lincoln Yard are two ideas under one roof, one dine-in and one to-go. Courtesy photo
Two new restaurants in one, Lincoln Yard and Little Yard, are opening in Birmingham on Monday.

The eateries come from Curt Catallo and Ann Stevenson, the married co-owners behind local restaurant group Union Joints.

The newest project, which the owners say has been in the works since 2017, is two ideas under one roof: one dine-in space and one to-go spot, located in a repurposed school bus garage in Birmingham’s Rail District.

“People can kind of choose their own narrative and decide what they’d like that to be,” Catallo says.

Lincoln Yard offers a cleaner, greener take on comfort food, with a menu that includes hand-crafted wood-fired pizzas, rotisserie dishes, salads, and main options like steak and salmon. The spot will also feature signature sauces to add unique twists to favorite meals.

Meanwhile, Little Yard specializes in takeaway meals that are fresh and customizable, geared toward guests grabbing their daily dose of caffeine on the way to work, enjoying a quick lunch, or picking up a healthy dinner for their family.

“They could come into Little Yard at 7 a.m. and grab a coffee and a little light breakfast and sit down with their screen and get some work done, or we have people coming over after a hockey practice or a baseball game and grabbing a pizza,” Stevenson says. “Then, we have a really good cocktail list that we’re pretty psyched about, so that has its own appeal… The physical space and the menus are designed so that people can decide how they want to utilize it.”

“You could come here three times a day and have three very different tailored experiences,” Catallo adds.

Due to its unique space that is across from a community center and skate park, in addition to great chefs, the owners are proud and excited about their most recent endeavor.

“The Rail District is bustling, it’s got its own character and spirit, and we’re just honored to play a part in it,” Stevenson says. “Part of our purpose is repurposing and I think what Ann did with this former school bus garage just made this place inviting and fun, like all of our joints. We just cast a big net, put up a big tent, and hope for the best.”

Union Joints began in 1995 and has since opened over 15 metro Detroit restaurants including Union Assembly, Vinsetta Garage, and Eminem’s Mom Spaghetti.

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

