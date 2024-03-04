  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max closes: ‘It was never meant to be forever,’ owner says

The sit-down location in Greektown has shuttered, but carryout locations in metro Detroit remain open

By
Mar 4, 2024 at 1:15 pm
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pizza Cat Max brought “weird” pizza to Greektown in the former Ready Player One space. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Pizza Cat Max brought “weird” pizza to Greektown in the former Ready Player One space.

Toledo-based pizza chain Pizza Cat came onto the Detroit food scene in 2020 with the opening of Pizza Cat Max in Greektown, known for its “weird” pizza toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, pickles, and chicken crust.

But Pizza Cat Max, the only dine-in location for Pizza Cat complete with a bar, closed for good on Sunday evening.

Co-owner Andre Robinson tells Metro Times, that Pizza Cat Max was just a concept store that “wasn’t meant to be forever.”

“It was just meant to see if this thing would work, and it did,” he says of the popular location. “The Pizza Cat Max concept was unique to Detroit. The original Pizza Cat was a carryout concept in Toledo and we came to Detroit with the bar, sit-down, dine-in concept because we knew Detroit was underserved in that area with the closure of PizzaPapalis during the pandemic.”

Pizza Cat Max operated in the former Ready Player One arcade at 407 E Fort St. Carryout Pizza Cat locations in Oak Park, Westland, and Madison Heights remain open.

Robinson declined to give a specific reason for the closure of Pizza Cat Max but hints that the dine-in concept may see a resurgence in metro Detroit in the future.

“We’re not going to confirm or deny a new Pizza Cat Max location,” he says. “But what I can say is that we’re looking for a more prosperous partnership moving forward. The main focus right now is our carryout locations because those are franchises. We want to put 100% of our effort into making sure those neighborhood locations are successful and we’ll have more neighborhood locations coming soon.”

Location Details

Pizza Cat Max

407 E. Fort St., Detroit

313-800-5995

pizzacat.com

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Randiah
After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Motor City Mimosa plots new brunch spot and ‘elevated community center’
By Layla McMurtrie
Sexy Steak has opened in Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic Building.
By Lee DeVito
Noori Pocha’s sibling owners wanted to create an authentic Korean restaurant.
By Jane Slaughter
Tipping: This subject always gets me going.
By Robert Stempkowski

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe