Detroit’s Pizza Cat Max closes: ‘It was never meant to be forever,’ owner says

Pizza Cat Max brought "weird" pizza to Greektown in the former Ready Player One space.

Toledo-based pizza chain Pizza Cat came onto the Detroit food scene in 2020 with the opening of Pizza Cat Max in Greektown, known for its “weird” pizza toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, pickles, and chicken crust.

But Pizza Cat Max, the only dine-in location for Pizza Cat complete with a bar, closed for good on Sunday evening.

Co-owner Andre Robinson tells Metro Times, that Pizza Cat Max was just a concept store that “wasn’t meant to be forever.”

“It was just meant to see if this thing would work, and it did,” he says of the popular location. “The Pizza Cat Max concept was unique to Detroit. The original Pizza Cat was a carryout concept in Toledo and we came to Detroit with the bar, sit-down, dine-in concept because we knew Detroit was underserved in that area with the closure of PizzaPapalis during the pandemic.”

Pizza Cat Max operated in the former Ready Player One arcade at 407 E Fort St. Carryout Pizza Cat locations in Oak Park, Westland, and Madison Heights remain open.

Robinson declined to give a specific reason for the closure of Pizza Cat Max but hints that the dine-in concept may see a resurgence in metro Detroit in the future.

“We’re not going to confirm or deny a new Pizza Cat Max location,” he says. “But what I can say is that we’re looking for a more prosperous partnership moving forward. The main focus right now is our carryout locations because those are franchises. We want to put 100% of our effort into making sure those neighborhood locations are successful and we’ll have more neighborhood locations coming soon.”

Location Details Pizza Cat Max 407 E. Fort St., Detroit 313-800-5995 pizzacat.com

