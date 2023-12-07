Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-casual Big Chicken chain to open 20 locations in Michigan

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Shaquille O'Neal at Big Chicken.

Earlier this year, Michigan-based restaurant operators H&D Group Investments signed a deal with Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken to develop 20 locations across the state, with plans to open in Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Mount Pleasant, and metro Detroit. The first location will be in Clio, set to open in early 2024.

Now, the fast-casual chicken chain just announced that its second Michigan site will be located in Highland, set to open next spring.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made thus far in securing premium real estate to open Big Chicken locations across eastern Michigan,” a spokesperson from H&D Group Investments said in a press release. “Our newest location in Highland marks the next BIG step in our journey of bringing BIG flavor, BIG food and, most importantly, BIG fun to our communities.”

H&D Group Investments is in search of sites to develop the additional 18 locations in the state.

“Our talented partners with H&D Group Investments are a powerhouse team who have a passion for bringing BIG fun to more families throughout eastern Michigan,” Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern said in the statement. “They have a great understanding of what Big Chicken is all about, and we’re thrilled to see how they will continue to scale the brand’s presence across the Midwest.”

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken now has over 300 locations in development nationwide and is already open in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Houston, among other cities.

More information about about Big Chicken is available at bigchicken.com.

