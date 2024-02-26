Sexy Steak is now open in Detroit’s Grand Army of the Republic Building

The castlesque building first opened in 1901 as a clubhouse for Detroit’s Civil War vets

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 10:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sexy Steak has opened in Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic Building. - Courtesy of Prime Concepts Detroit
Courtesy of Prime Concepts Detroit
Sexy Steak has opened in Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic Building.

After being closed for years, Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic Building is now once again open to the public as the home of the new restaurant Sexy Steak.

The Italian steakhouse takes up the first and second floors of the building, while a private event space called Castle Hall is set to open on the third and fourth floors that can host private parties and weddings.

Highlights include a Himalayan salt-lined case in the dining room showcasing premium cuts of beef, where diners can personally select their cut, as well as an oyster bar. All meat served is halal.

“Guests will have their senses ignited from the moment they walk in — from the sculptures they see, the music they hear, the aromas they smell, and the flavors they taste,” said Stolion Liti, managing partner and director of operations for Prime Concepts Detroit, in a statement. “We look forward to sharing many memorable evenings with metro-Detroiters for years to come.”

The 4,000-square-foot main floor dining room seats 120 guests, with seats for an additional 100 guests on the second floor. The third floor can accommodate 120-180 guests while the fourth floor’s Grand Ballroom can accommodate 180-250 guests.

The space was designed in partnership with Royal Oak-based Art Harrison Interiors and the Barbat Holdings development team, with an effort to maintain the building’s historical elements.

click to enlarge The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in 2010. - Albert duce, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Albert duce, Wikimedia Creative Commons
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in 2010.

The castlesque building first opened in 1901 as a clubhouse for Detroit’s Civil War vets. According to Historic Detroit, after the last of the war veterans died, the building eventually became the GAR Recreation Center, but it was boarded in the 1980s as Detroit’s population continued to plummet. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

In the 2010s, it was revived as the headquarters for the local production company Mindfield, and housed the Republican Tavern and Parks and Recs Diner restaurants, which never reopened following the closures of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was sold to Barbat Holdings in 2023.

In keeping with the building’s original purpose, the developers worked with GAR Building historian Bruce Butgereit to create a dedicated space for a public memorial with artifacts from its 150-year-history on display.

“This has been a very special project for our team, and the City of Detroit has been a pleasure to work with in bringing it to life,” said Barbat Holdings chairman and CEO Joe Barbat. “We’ve been able to add our unique take on hospitality to a remarkably historic venue, and Sexy Steak is definitely our most dynamic concept to date.”

Barbat Holdings also operates Pao in Detroit, as well as Prime29 Steakhouse, Aurora, and Nara in West Bloomfield. More information is available at sexysteakdetroit.com and gatheratthecastle.com.

Location Details

Sexy Steak

1942 Grand River Ave., Detroit

sexysteakdetroit.com

Sexy Steak

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

As a finer dining destination, Ypsi’s Thompson & Co. is just north of nothing special

By Robert Stempkowski

As a finer dining destination, Ypsi’s Thompson & Co. is just north of nothing special (3)

Chick-fil-A is coming to downtown Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Chick-fil-A is coming to downtown Detroit.

Marrow Detroit Provisions to open first location in the suburbs

By Layla McMurtrie

Marrow is opening in Birmingham in spring 2024.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey ‘Art, Beats + Lyrics’ tour headed to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Art, Beats + Lyrics mixes visual art, hip-hop, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey ‘Art, Beats + Lyrics’ tour headed to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Art, Beats + Lyrics mixes visual art, hip-hop, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey.

As a finer dining destination, Ypsi’s Thompson & Co. is just north of nothing special

By Robert Stempkowski

As a finer dining destination, Ypsi’s Thompson & Co. is just north of nothing special (3)

Kitab Cafe and Bookstore is opening its Midtown location this weekend

By Layla McMurtrie

Kitab Cafe’s new location at 411 W. Canfield St.

The lamb shanks are transcendent at Saj Alreef in Sterling Heights

By Tom Perkins

The lamb shanks are transcendent at Saj Alreef in Sterling Heights
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Subscribe