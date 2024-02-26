Sexy Steak is now open in Detroit’s Grand Army of the Republic Building

click to enlarge Courtesy of Prime Concepts Detroit Sexy Steak has opened in Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic Building.

After being closed for years, Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic Building is now once again open to the public as the home of the new restaurant Sexy Steak.

The Italian steakhouse takes up the first and second floors of the building, while a private event space called Castle Hall is set to open on the third and fourth floors that can host private parties and weddings.

Highlights include a Himalayan salt-lined case in the dining room showcasing premium cuts of beef, where diners can personally select their cut, as well as an oyster bar. All meat served is halal.

“Guests will have their senses ignited from the moment they walk in — from the sculptures they see, the music they hear, the aromas they smell, and the flavors they taste,” said Stolion Liti, managing partner and director of operations for Prime Concepts Detroit, in a statement. “We look forward to sharing many memorable evenings with metro-Detroiters for years to come.”

The 4,000-square-foot main floor dining room seats 120 guests, with seats for an additional 100 guests on the second floor. The third floor can accommodate 120-180 guests while the fourth floor’s Grand Ballroom can accommodate 180-250 guests.

The space was designed in partnership with Royal Oak-based Art Harrison Interiors and the Barbat Holdings development team, with an effort to maintain the building’s historical elements.

click to enlarge Albert duce, Wikimedia Creative Commons The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in 2010.

The castlesque building first opened in 1901 as a clubhouse for Detroit’s Civil War vets. According to Historic Detroit, after the last of the war veterans died, the building eventually became the GAR Recreation Center, but it was boarded in the 1980s as Detroit’s population continued to plummet. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

In the 2010s, it was revived as the headquarters for the local production company Mindfield, and housed the Republican Tavern and Parks and Recs Diner restaurants, which never reopened following the closures of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was sold to Barbat Holdings in 2023.

In keeping with the building’s original purpose, the developers worked with GAR Building historian Bruce Butgereit to create a dedicated space for a public memorial with artifacts from its 150-year-history on display.

“This has been a very special project for our team, and the City of Detroit has been a pleasure to work with in bringing it to life,” said Barbat Holdings chairman and CEO Joe Barbat. “We’ve been able to add our unique take on hospitality to a remarkably historic venue, and Sexy Steak is definitely our most dynamic concept to date.”

Barbat Holdings also operates Pao in Detroit, as well as Prime29 Steakhouse, Aurora, and Nara in West Bloomfield. More information is available at sexysteakdetroit.com and gatheratthecastle.com.

Location Details Sexy Steak 1942 Grand River Ave., Detroit sexysteakdetroit.com

