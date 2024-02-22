Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey ‘Art, Beats + Lyrics’ tour headed to Detroit

The 20th annual event celebrates art, hip-hop, and cocktails in Eastern Market

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 4:07 pm

click to enlarge Art, Beats + Lyrics mixes visual art, hip-hop, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Art, Beats + Lyrics mixes visual art, hip-hop, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Art, Beats + Lyrics festival, which is headed to Detroit’s Eastern Market in March.

The event includes visual art, hip-hop, and cocktails. It’s set for 7 p.m.-midnight on Friday, March 1 at Eastern Market.

“Art, Beats + Lyrics merges together two things that have the unique ability to connect people of all cultures, ages, and ethnicities — music and art, ” says Keenan Harris of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. “For 20 years, Art, Beats + Lyrics has been creating unique art experiences that provide a platform for urban artists and musicians to showcase their artistic creativity.”

The tour stops also include the newly launched “The Verse: AB+L Metaverse Experience.” Otherwise, details are still under wraps.

Previous versions of the event have featured performances from acts like Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody, Mannie Fresh, Scarface, Bun B, and more.

The event is open to attendees ages 21 and older only, with valid ID. There is no cover, but the event has a limited capacity and is open on a first come, first served basis.

RSVPs can be made at jackhoneyabl.com.

Event Details
20th Annual Art, Beats + Lyrics Urban Art Showcase

Fri., March 1, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Eastern Market 2934 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

February 21, 2024

