Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey ‘Art, Beats + Lyrics’ tour headed to Detroit

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Art, Beats + Lyrics festival, which is headed to Detroit’s Eastern Market in March.

The event includes visual art, hip-hop, and cocktails. It’s set for 7 p.m.-midnight on Friday, March 1 at Eastern Market.

“Art, Beats + Lyrics merges together two things that have the unique ability to connect people of all cultures, ages, and ethnicities — music and art, ” says Keenan Harris of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. “For 20 years, Art, Beats + Lyrics has been creating unique art experiences that provide a platform for urban artists and musicians to showcase their artistic creativity.”

The tour stops also include the newly launched “The Verse: AB+L Metaverse Experience.” Otherwise, details are still under wraps.

Previous versions of the event have featured performances from acts like Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody, Mannie Fresh, Scarface, Bun B, and more.

The event is open to attendees ages 21 and older only, with valid ID. There is no cover, but the event has a limited capacity and is open on a first come, first served basis.

RSVPs can be made at jackhoneyabl.com.

