Chick-fil-A is coming to downtown Detroit.

Southern fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A continues its expansion into Michigan with the announcement of a downtown Detroit location.

According to Crain’s Detroit Business, the company plans to open the store in Dan Gilbert’s First National Building, which also houses Shake Shack and Central Kitchen + Bar.

Gilbert’s Bedrock real estate company is aiming for a May or June opening date.

There is one other Chick-fil-A store in the city, located at the Detroit Medical Center, in addition to about 10 other stores that have opened in the greater Detroit area in recent years.

Aside from its sandwiches, the Georgia-based chain is known for its Christian values, which includes closing for business on Sundays and holidays as well as donating money to anti-LGBTQ+ causes in the past, though the company has moved away from that in recent years.

