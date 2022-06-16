Public House teams up with former Street Beet chef for vegan menu revamp

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Fried Chik’n Sammies. Mmmm.
Vegans who’ve been missing the plant-based fast food dupes from Detroit’s Street Beet are in luck.
Street Beet co-founder Megan Shaw has teamed up with Ferndale’s Public House to revamp the restaurant’s vegan dinner and brunch menus with the former pop-up’s comfort food spirit. Street Beet was operating out of 3rd Street Bar in Detroit
until closing in February.
We aren’t talking healthy salads here. We’re talking crispy vegan Fried Chik'n Sammies, “fish” and chips, and lemon pepper faux-wings.
The Fried Chik’n Sammie comes in spicy or traditional, and the “fish” is a marinated, beer-batter tofu. Other new dinner items are an Impossible “bacon” cheeseburger, vegan Po’Boy with crispy smoked mushrooms (yum), vegan nachos, queso dip, and an enchilada burrito plate. They’ll all be available starting Monday, June 20.
Shaw is also bringing new vegan brunch items that will be available from Saturday, June 25. This includes a McGriddle-style Griddler Sammy, a Chik’n Biscuit with hot honey on a jalapeño-cheddar biscuit, chicken and waffles, a tempeh-bacon Monte Cristo, shrimp and grits, a wet breakfast burrito, and “crab” cake bene.
Damn, that sounds good. Brunching vegan can be kinda tough sometimes, and often means missing out on those greasy, comforting favorites. Thank you, Shaw and the vegan gods for the food we are about to receive. Amen.
Shaw is a veteran of metro Detroit’s restaurant scene, including the kitchen at Public House’s sister restaurant One-Eyed Betty’s, in addition to Street Beet.
