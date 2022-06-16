Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Public House teams up with former Street Beet chef for vegan menu revamp

A vegan fried chicken sandwich? We’re there.

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge Fried Chik’n Sammies. Mmmm. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Fried Chik’n Sammies. Mmmm.

Vegans who’ve been missing the plant-based fast food dupes from Detroit’s Street Beet are in luck.

Street Beet co-founder Megan Shaw has teamed up with Ferndale’s Public House to revamp the restaurant’s vegan dinner and brunch menus with the former pop-up’s comfort food spirit. Street Beet was operating out of 3rd Street Bar in Detroit until closing in February.

We aren’t talking healthy salads here. We’re talking crispy vegan Fried Chik'n Sammies, “fish” and chips, and lemon pepper faux-wings.

The Fried Chik’n Sammie comes in spicy or traditional, and the “fish” is a marinated, beer-batter tofu. Other new dinner items are an Impossible “bacon” cheeseburger, vegan Po’Boy with crispy smoked mushrooms (yum), vegan nachos, queso dip, and an enchilada burrito plate. They’ll all be available starting Monday, June 20.

Shaw is also bringing new vegan brunch items that will be available from Saturday, June 25. This includes a McGriddle-style Griddler Sammy, a Chik’n Biscuit with hot honey on a jalapeño-cheddar biscuit, chicken and waffles, a tempeh-bacon Monte Cristo, shrimp and grits, a wet breakfast burrito, and “crab” cake bene.

Damn, that sounds good. Brunching vegan can be kinda tough sometimes, and often means missing out on those greasy, comforting favorites. Thank you, Shaw and the vegan gods for the food we are about to receive. Amen.

Shaw is a veteran of metro Detroit’s restaurant scene, including the kitchen at Public House’s sister restaurant One-Eyed Betty’s, in addition to Street Beet.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Trending

Detroit chef Warda Bouguettaya wins James Beard Award for outstanding pastry chef

By Randiah Camille Green

Warda Bouguettaya.

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?

BrisaBar brings a beach vibe to the heart of downtown Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Downtown Detroit's new BrisaBar is outdoors in Campus Martius Park, surrounded by sand.

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

By Jane Slaughter

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

Also in Food & Drink

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

By Jane Slaughter

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

BrisaBar brings a beach vibe to the heart of downtown Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Downtown Detroit's new BrisaBar is outdoors in Campus Martius Park, surrounded by sand.

Michigan’s Blake Farms releases line of cold-pressed juices

By Randiah Camille Green

Blake's Cold-Pressed Juice.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us