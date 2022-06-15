Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

click to enlarge IzabelaGorz/ Shutterstock Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?

Swimming up to a bar for a poolside drink sounds like something you’d do on a vacation in Bali, but it’s now possible in Michigan, too.On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill allowing parks, hotels, and resorts to serve alcohol and food at swim-up bars. The bill went into effect immediately, and we’re waiting to see who’s gonna have the first spot for us to get pool-drunk.Businesses who want to get in on the new law will have to get an annual permit from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for $350. They’ll also be required to serve the booze and food in plastic containers, which sucks for the environment but is meant as a safety measure to avoid broken glassware in slippery areas.Several other safety requirements are included in the law such as mandatory lifeguards on duty, and food prep areas made with nonabsorbent material that’s separated from the pool by a counter to protect the drinks from getting wet. Food and booze will also be barred in pool areas that have diving boards or slides.Along with the swim-up bars, Whitmer also signed legislation to allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at bars and restaurants in an effort to address labor shortages. Previously, hospitality workers had to be over the age of 18 to serve booze.While that may sound alarming to some, the new law does at least require a supervisor that’s over 18 to be present for 17-year-old workers to serve alcoholic beverages.