Portillo’s announces grand opening for Livonia restaurant

An official opening date for the newest Portillo’s restaurant in the Detroit area has been set.

The Chicago-based hot dog chain will celebrate the grand opening of its Livonia location on Tuesday, July 16.

The store is located at 13004 Middlebelt Rd.

Founded in 1963, the chain is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, crispy crinkle cut French fries, and its signature chocolate cake.

The 7,900-square-foot Livonia restaurant can seat more than 175 people indoors and 50 more on a seasonal patio. It also has two drive-thru lanes.

To celebrate, the store is offering free delivery on orders placed at portillos.com from July 15-21.

The chain has also announced a “Find Pokey’s BFF!” contest where fans are encouraged to post photos of their pets on social media using the hashtag #PokeysPal and tagging @portilloshotdogs or by mailing a physical photo. The contest is open through July 19, and the winner will win limited-edition dog toys and other merch as well as an $800 Portillo’s gift card.

At the grand opening, the store will also present checks of $5,000 each to its charity partners Livonia Education Foundation (LPS) and Breaking Barriers for Kids and Families. The company says it will also donate $2 from the sale of every dog toy in its gift shop to the Chicago-based animal welfare group Anti-Cruelty.

The chain opened its first Michigan location in 2021 at 14425 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights.

More information is available at portillos.com.