Dave’s Hot Chicken opening Shelby Charter Township location this week

Popular Los Angeles-based Nashville-style hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its seventh Michigan location in Shelby Charter Township with a grand opening on Friday.

The company's latest spot, located at 13993 Hall Rd., will serve its signature spicy chicken sandwiches and fries from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.



The fast-growing company launched in 2017 as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles, and announced an expansion to Michigan in 2020. Now Dave’s Hot Chicken has hundreds of locations in over 30 states, as well as internationally in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Drake even loved Dave’s Hot Chicken so much that he became a major investor in the brand in 2021.

In Michigan, the chain also has locations at 28674 Telegraph Rd., Southfield; 22208 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 624 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy; 3667 E. Grand River Ave., Howell; 31101 Mound Rd., Warren, and 194 Albert Ave., East Lansing.

More information can be found at daveshotchicken.com.