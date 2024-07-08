Stray dogs found with chains locked around necks in Detroit area

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A dog named Gilligan was found with a heavy chain locked around his neck.

A Detroit-area animal shelter is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information after two dogs were found with chains locked around their necks.

Dubbed Gilligan and Skipper, the dogs were brought to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit by Dearborn Animal Control on Sunday.

Gilligan was found dragging two tow chains pad-locked around his neck weighing 18 pounds — more than half his body weight. Skipper was also found with a smaller chain wrapped around his neck secured with a carabiner.

The dogs were found at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-In in Dearborn, just outside of Detroit city limits.

The shelter found that the heavy chains were starting to become embedded in Gilligan’s skin, leading the shelter to believe that he had been locked in them for a long time.

Gilligan received a surgery and will need to receive daily care for the immediate future to change his bandages and prevent infection. Fortunately, Skipper only experienced some hair loss from his chains.

Both dogs are expected to make a recovery.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A dog named Skipper was also found with a chain locked around his neck, though he only experienced some hair loss.

“Gilligan and Skipper are survivors,” said Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit President and CEO Cory Keller in a statement. “Who knows how long they were living in these conditions. Gilligan is extremely lucky he received the help when he did. This could have been a deadly outcome for him if left untreated. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering he went through carrying this heavy tow chain around his neck for weeks, if not months. This is something that does not happen overnight.”

Keller added, “Unfortunately, we are seeing too many animals in need of urgent medical intervention these days.”

Friends for Animals is asking the community for any information that can lead to the criminal charges, and offering a $1,000 cash reward.

Anyone with information can call 313-943-2697, ext. 1004 and leave a message.

Friends for Animals is also collected donations to pay for Gilligan’s surgery, which it says cost more than $1,500. More information is available at metrodetroitanimals.org/donate.