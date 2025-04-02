36th Erotic Poetry and Music Festival brings burlesque and more to Ferndale

click to enlarge Peter Schorn

Poetry, burlesque, and musical performances are all part of the upcoming Erotic Poetry and Music Festival, now celebrating its 36th show. The annual event had its start in the Cass Corridor and bills itself as Detroit’s oldest community arts festival. This year’s version features performances by Satori Circus, Lushes LaMoan, and Sophia Von Stardust, among others, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Michigan-based Paws with a Cause, which trains and provides guide dogs for people with disabilities.