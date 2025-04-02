  1. Arts & Culture
36th Erotic Poetry and Music Festival brings burlesque and more to Ferndale

The annual event had its start in the Cass Corridor and bills itself as Detroit’s oldest community arts festival

Apr 2, 2025 at 11:55 am
Poetry, burlesque, and musical performances are all part of the upcoming Erotic Poetry and Music Festival, now celebrating its 36th show. The annual event had its start in the Cass Corridor and bills itself as Detroit’s oldest community arts festival. This year’s version features performances by Satori Circus, Lushes LaMoan, and Sophia Von Stardust, among others, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Michigan-based Paws with a Cause, which trains and provides guide dogs for people with disabilities.
Event Details
Image: "The 36th Anniversary Show" The Erotic Poetry & Music Festival

"The 36th Anniversary Show" The Erotic Poetry & Music Festival

Sat., April 5, 7 p.m.

The Loving Touch 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale Oakland County

Buy Tickets

$20
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

