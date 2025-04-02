Detroit Tigers 2025 opening day parties

The Detroit Tigers kick off their 25th baseball season at Comerica Park on Friday, hosting the Chicago White Sox. The first pitch starts at 1:10 p.m.
Whether or not you have tickets to the big game, there are plenty of ways to show your team spirit downtown. Here are some of the bigger opening day parties in Detroit.
Detroit Home Opener Festival
Starts at 9 a.m.; 440 Madison Ave., Detroit; detroithomeopener.com; $20-$2,999
Billed as “Detroit’s largest opening day party,” this fest features two heated tents, DJs and live music, full bars, food vendors, games, and more. General admission tickets start at $20 with a number of VIP packages available. Proceeds benefit Angel’s Share, an organization that provides training to at-risk students for careers in the hospitality industry.
Firebird Tavern
Starts at 9 a.m.; 419 Monroe St., Detroit; firebirdtavern.com; no cover
One of Detroit’s biggest opening day parties includes a large outdoor tent, beer and cocktails, food trucks, live DJ, and yard games.
Grand Circus Park
From 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Grand Circus Park; facebook.com; no cover
Tailgate with a Miller Lite Beer Tent, food trucks, giveaways, music from DJ Invisible, TV screens with the game on, and more.
Grand Slam Festival
From 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; facebook.com; $30-$120
Outdoor party includes heated tents, DJs, food trucks, games, and more. Woodward Sports will host a live pre-game broadcast with Darren McCarty, Terry Foster, and Braylon Edwards.
Opening Day Block Party
Starts at 9 a.m.; 24 W. Adams Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $0-$300
One ticket gets you access to three parties in one building at The Annex, Brass Rail, and Love & Tequila. There will be full bars and food menus, multiple TVs and projectors screening the game, VIP bottle service, and music from DJs Godfather, Chrome, N.W. 45, and more.
The Fillmore
Starts at 7 a.m.; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eventsinthed.com; no cover
Located across the street from Comerica Park, the Fillmore’s annual bash has music from DJ Bet and Sunset BLVD, and food and drink. The event is presented by 101 WRIF with Dave & Chuck the Freak broadcasting live from the venue’s lobby.
The Old Shillelagh
Starts at 7 a.m.; 349 Monroe St., Detroit; facebook.com
Opening day party has three floors of entertainment with live music and DJs, plenty of TVs to watch the game, and food, too.