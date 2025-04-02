Detroit Tigers 2025 opening day parties

click to enlarge Photos By Alex The Detroit Home Opener Festival.

The Detroit Tigers kick off their 25th baseball season at Comerica Park on Friday, hosting the Chicago White Sox. The first pitch starts at 1:10 p.m.

Whether or not you have tickets to the big game, there are plenty of ways to show your team spirit downtown. Here are some of the bigger opening day parties in Detroit.

Detroit Home Opener Festival

Starts at 9 a.m.; 440 Madison Ave., Detroit; detroithomeopener.com; $20-$2,999



Billed as “Detroit’s largest opening day party,” this fest features two heated tents, DJs and live music, full bars, food vendors, games, and more. General admission tickets start at $20 with a number of VIP packages available. Proceeds benefit Angel’s Share, an organization that provides training to at-risk students for careers in the hospitality industry.

Firebird Tavern

Starts at 9 a.m.; 419 Monroe St., Detroit; firebirdtavern.com; no cover



One of Detroit’s biggest opening day parties includes a large outdoor tent, beer and cocktails, food trucks, live DJ, and yard games.

Grand Circus Park

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Grand Circus Park; facebook.com; no cover



Tailgate with a Miller Lite Beer Tent, food trucks, giveaways, music from DJ Invisible, TV screens with the game on, and more.

Grand Slam Festival

From 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; facebook.com; $30-$120



Outdoor party includes heated tents, DJs, food trucks, games, and more. Woodward Sports will host a live pre-game broadcast with Darren McCarty, Terry Foster, and Braylon Edwards.

Opening Day Block Party

Starts at 9 a.m.; 24 W. Adams Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; $0-$300



One ticket gets you access to three parties in one building at The Annex, Brass Rail, and Love & Tequila. There will be full bars and food menus, multiple TVs and projectors screening the game, VIP bottle service, and music from DJs Godfather, Chrome, N.W. 45, and more.

The Fillmore

Starts at 7 a.m.; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eventsinthed.com; no cover



Located across the street from Comerica Park, the Fillmore’s annual bash has music from DJ Bet and Sunset BLVD, and food and drink. The event is presented by 101 WRIF with Dave & Chuck the Freak broadcasting live from the venue’s lobby.

The Old Shillelagh

Starts at 7 a.m.; 349 Monroe St., Detroit; facebook.com



Opening day party has three floors of entertainment with live music and DJs, plenty of TVs to watch the game, and food, too.