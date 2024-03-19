  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine opens second location in Allen Park

A future third location is also planned for Shelby Township

By
Mar 19, 2024 at 3:49 pm
Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine's second location in Allen Park offers dine-in and carryout.
Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine's second location in Allen Park offers dine-in and carryout. Randiah Camille Green
Share on Nextdoor

Oak Park fave Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine has opened a new location.

Pink Garlic’s second location is at 18625 Ecorse Rd., Allen Park, offering both dine-in and carryout.

The Allen Park Downtown Development Authority and city officials gathered Tuesday, March 19 as Pink Garlic owner Alfy Rayman cut the ceremonial ribbon for the restaurant’s grand opening.

Rayman says the original Pink Garlic location in Oak Park, which opened in 2021 and is carryout only, was popular with Allen Park residents. While small, the Allen Park location has seats for about 30 diners.

“I have a lot of customers who travel all the way from Allen Park to Oak Park to have our food, so that made me [want] to come here,” he says. “There is no good Indian restaurant in this area and we thought this community deserves a good, authentic curry house.”

Like the original location, the new Pink Garlic’s menu features an extensive lineup of Indian and Indo-Chinese staples like lamb, goat, and chicken biryani, orange chicken, momos, and tandoori chicken.

Aside from already having a customer base, Rayman says Allen Park is a multicultural community that made him feel welcome.

Hours for the Allen Park Pink Garlic are 11:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day except Friday when it opens at 3 p.m., Rayman tells us.

Pink Garlic also has a third location planned for Shelby Township at 48935 Hayes Rd., according to the restaurant’s website. The opening date has not been set for that location yet.

Location Details

Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine

18625 Ecorse Rd., Allen Park Wayne County

pinkgarlicmi.com/OakPark

Randiah
After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

How to lie to your boss about your hangover with one weird trick

By Robert Stempkowski

There are only so many cards to play in the liar’s poker game of excuse-making for missing work.

Gilly’s Clubhouse set to open in April

By Randiah Camille Green

Gilly’s is named for Dan and Jennifer Gilbert’s late son Nick Gilbert who passed away in 2023.

Royal Oak’s Hideaway has been transformed into the bar from ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

By Layla McMurtrie

The Hideaway in Royal Oak is currently a St. Patrick’s Day pop-up bar coined Paddy’s Hideaway.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe