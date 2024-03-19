Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine opens second location in Allen Park

Oak Park fave Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine has opened a new location.

Pink Garlic’s second location is at 18625 Ecorse Rd., Allen Park, offering both dine-in and carryout.

The Allen Park Downtown Development Authority and city officials gathered Tuesday, March 19 as Pink Garlic owner Alfy Rayman cut the ceremonial ribbon for the restaurant’s grand opening.

Rayman says the original Pink Garlic location in Oak Park, which opened in 2021 and is carryout only, was popular with Allen Park residents. While small, the Allen Park location has seats for about 30 diners.

“I have a lot of customers who travel all the way from Allen Park to Oak Park to have our food, so that made me [want] to come here,” he says. “There is no good Indian restaurant in this area and we thought this community deserves a good, authentic curry house.”

Like the original location, the new Pink Garlic’s menu features an extensive lineup of Indian and Indo-Chinese staples like lamb, goat, and chicken biryani, orange chicken, momos, and tandoori chicken.

Aside from already having a customer base, Rayman says Allen Park is a multicultural community that made him feel welcome.

Hours for the Allen Park Pink Garlic are 11:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day except Friday when it opens at 3 p.m., Rayman tells us.

Pink Garlic also has a third location planned for Shelby Township at 48935 Hayes Rd., according to the restaurant’s website. The opening date has not been set for that location yet.